Iron woman
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina works in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. Dora, 29, is the only female blacksmith in the region. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina uses a pneumatic press at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina uses a pneumatic press at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina creates a sheath for a handmade knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina sharpens a handmade bowie knife at her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina primps herself while working in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Blacksmith Dora Kolchina talks on a mobile phone in her shop in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
