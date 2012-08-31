Edition:
Sat Sep 1, 2012

Isaac's destruction from above

<p>Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Saturday, September 01, 2012

Water from the Gulf of Mexico floods Highway 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Two men in a pirogue boat paddle towards a flooded home after water from the Gulf of Mexico pushed into the area along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Two men in a pirogue boat paddle towards a flooded home after water from the Gulf of Mexico pushed into the area along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Cattle are stuck in mud and water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Cattle are stuck in mud and water pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Houses are submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Oil storage containers are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Oil storage containers are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A home is partially submerged by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses (R) are submerged in flood waters after a levee breach (L) in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Orange groves are flooded by water from the Gulf of Mexico along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Orange groves are flooded by water from the Gulf of Mexico along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Ranchers try to save cattle that were left behind as flood waters pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Ranchers try to save cattle that were left behind as flood waters pushed in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>A truck is submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

A truck is submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Officials assess the damage as houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Officials assess the damage as houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

A cattle is stuck in mud as water push in from the Gulf of Mexico, along highway Route 23 in Hurricane Isaac-hit Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Tombs sit washed atop a levee by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Tombs sit washed atop a levee by flood waters after a levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Houses are partially submerged in flood waters after a Hurricane Isaac levee breach in Braithwaite, Louisiana August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

