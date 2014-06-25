Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 6:15pm IST

ISIL in Mosul

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a police vehicle along a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a police vehicle along a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a police vehicle along a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, ""There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, ""There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, ""There is no God but God, and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pose on top of an armored vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pose on top of an armored vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pose on top of an armored vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) walks past at a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) walks past at a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) walks past at a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Vehicles drive near a flag belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles drive near a flag belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Vehicles drive near a flag belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a flag while standing on an armored vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a flag while standing on an armored vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a flag while standing on an armored vehicle in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. The flag reads, "There is no God but God and Muhammad is the Messenger of God." REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the city of Mosul June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Vehicles drive on a street in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Vehicles drive on a street in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Vehicles drive on a street in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
Residents shop for fruit at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents shop for fruit at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Residents shop for fruit at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took control in the city of Mosul June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took control in the city of Mosul June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) took control in the city of Mosul June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Residents buy food from a burger and falafel restaurant in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents buy food from a burger and falafel restaurant in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Residents buy food from a burger and falafel restaurant in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 20
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Next Slideshows

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

Suicide bomber hits Beirut

A suicide bomber blows up his car near an army checkpoint, killing a security officer and wounding several people watching the World Cup in a nearby cafe.

24 Jun 2014
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Three Al Jazeera journalists are jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicts them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies.

23 Jun 2014
Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...

23 Jun 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week.

22 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures