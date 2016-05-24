ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds
A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed...more
Men inspect a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man stands on shattered glass overlooking a damaged bus station after explosions hit it in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier walks behind a police line near a damaged vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Syrian Army soldier stands near blood on the ground of a damaged emergency room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Smoke rises after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A teddy bear bag lies on the ground near blood stains in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Men stand near debris and a police line after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Posters showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hang on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men look at burnt Syrian pounds after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Children inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men inspect a damaged site after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A poster showing Syrian president Bashar al-Assad hangs on a wall in a damaged room inside National Hospital after explosions hit the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People walk past a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
People inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian army soldiers inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Syrian Army soldier stands near a wrecked vehicle after explosions hit a bus station in the Syrian city of Jableh. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Next Slideshows
The world's biggest refugee camp
About 350,000 or so Somalis live in the sprawling Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya.
PM Modi in Iran
Highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Iran.
EgyptAir flight lost
An EgyptAir flight carrying 66 people from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar and plunged into the Mediterranean Sea.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.