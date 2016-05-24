ISIS bombs hit Assad strongholds

A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed...more

A Syrian army soldier and civilians inspect the damage after explosions hit the Syrian city of Tartous. Bombs killed nearly 150 people and wounded at least 200 in Jableh and Tartous on Syria's Mediterranean coast on Monday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks in the cities that have up to now escaped the worst of the violence in the five-year-old conflict, saying it was targeting members of President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Close