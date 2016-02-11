ISIS in the crosshairs
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State oil storage facilities, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says were Islamic State militants' stronghold, in Latakia, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Aerial footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows airstrikes hitting what the Defence Ministry says was an Islamic State command post, in Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Next Slideshows
Crossing the Aegean
NATO ships are on their way to the Aegean Sea to help crack down on criminal networks smuggling refugees into Europe.
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in India
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces, is on an official visit to India....
North Korea launches rocket
A satellite put into orbit by North Korea does not appear to be transmitting, but the rocket used to get it there delivered twice the payload of a previous...
Curtains for Christie
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie ends his campaign for the 2016 Republican nomination.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.