Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 11, 2015 | 10:45pm IST

ISIS in the crosshairs

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso
Close
1 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
2 / 15
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
3 / 15
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting trucks carrying oil, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting trucks carrying oil, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting trucks carrying oil, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
4 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
5 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
6 / 15
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
7 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
8 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
9 / 15
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Oil infrastructure, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being controlled by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
10 / 15
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a training camp, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a training camp, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a training camp, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Aleppo in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
11 / 15
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a militant base, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Idlib in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a militant base, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Idlib in Syria. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting a militant base, which, according to the ministry, is controlled by the Islamic State militants, in Idlib in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
12 / 15
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
A still image from an Italian Air Force Predator drone video shows images used to pinpoint targets in Islamic State territory in Iraq. REUTERS/Italian Air Force/courtesy L'Espresso magazine
Close
13 / 15
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Oil trucks, which, according to Russia's Defence Ministry, are being used by Islamic State militants, are hit by air strikes carried out by Russia's air force, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
14 / 15
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown...more

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting oil infrastructure, which, according to the ministry, are controlled by the Islamic State militants, at an unknown location in Syria. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Postcards from COP21

Postcards from COP21

Next Slideshows

Postcards from COP21

Postcards from COP21

Behind the scenes at the climate change conference in Paris.

11 Dec 2015
Real-life Wall-E

Real-life Wall-E

A Bolivian student builds a working model of the Wall-E robot.

11 Dec 2015
Leaving Homs

Leaving Homs

Busloads of Syrians including rebel fighters left the last insurgent-held area of Homs under a rare local truce in Syria's nearly five-year conflict.

11 Dec 2015
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

11 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast