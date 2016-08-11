Islamic State: a chronology
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant burn confiscated cigarettes in Raqqa, Syria April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter sits at a checkpoint used by Kurdish fighters in al-Jurn village in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya, after pledging allegiance to Islamic State, October 3, 2014....more
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 29, 2014. The billboard reads: "We will win despite the global coalition". REUTERS/Nour Fourat
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, as seen from the Turkish border crossing of Mursitpinar as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic State fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man walks past a damaged mosque after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front...more
A masked, black-clad militant, who was been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. Investigators...more
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria, after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from an undated video made available on a social media website on April 19, 2015. The video purportedly made by Islamic State...more
A vehicle belonging to Shi�ite militia fighters pulls the body of an Islamic State fighter, who was killed during clashes with Iraqi forces, in Tikrit, Iraq April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters gather weapons they captured from Islamic State fighters during clashes in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria April 26, 2015. The dead bodies on the ground belong to Islamic State fighters,...more
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. The Belgian national spearheaded the Nov. 13 attacks targeting cafes, a concert hall...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in Palmyra, Syria. The Arabic script seen along the bottom edge of the photograph reads, "The moment of the...more
Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they are taken prisoners after SDF advanced in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters inspect a dead body of what they said was an Islamic State fighter inside a shop in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
