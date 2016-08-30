Islamic State driven from Qayyara, Iraq
A tank of the Iraqi army is seen in the town of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqis displaced from Qayyara sit in an Iraqi security forces vehicle waiting to be transfered to Tikrit, in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi people and security forces celebrate in the town of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured displaced girl from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced Iraqis from Qayyara sit in a vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces, as they transfer to Tikrit, in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi security forces eat during their rest time in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A member of the Iraqi security force stands with his weapon as fire and smoke rise from oil wells, set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeing the oil-producing region of Qayyara, Iraq, which has been recaptured by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Azad...more
Iraqis displaced from Qayyara sit on an Iraqi security forces vehicle as they wait to be transfered to Tikrit, in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi security forces member rides on a military vehicle in the town of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security force vehicles are seen in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Displaced Iraqis from Qayyara gather in the city of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. military and Iraqi army reinforcements deploy after the defeat of the Islamic State militants in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on the street of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi officer walks next to a Sukhoi fighter plane in Qayyara base, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Iraqi security forces vehicle is seen on the street of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An injured displaced woman from Qayyara poses for a picture in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqis walk in the city of Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqis displaced from Qayyara sit in an Iraqi security forces vehicle waiting to be transfer to Tikrit, in Qayyara, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
