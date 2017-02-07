Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab
Smoke rises from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab. Islamic State militants are now effectively surrounded by Syrian government forces from the south and Turkish-backed rebels from the north, as Damascus and Ankara race to capture the largest...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he mourns near the body of his brother, who was an FSA fighter and died during an offensive against Islamic State fighters to take control of Qabasin town, on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017....more
A rebel fighter reacts as he fires his weapon, as rebels advance towards the town of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter receives treatment after a mine exploded on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters help a fellow fighter, who was injured during an offensive against Islamic State fighters, on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter walks near damaged vehicles after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Baraz, east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter looks for survivors under rubble of a damaged building after a car bomb explosion east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters are seen in al Baza'a village in the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters fire their weapon during an offensive against Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People who fled the violence from the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab arrive in the rebel-held outskirts, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter smokes a cigarette with his weapon on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi, east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Blood is seen on a rebel fighter's face after a mine exploded on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters inspect a tunnel that was used by Islamic State militants, after they captured the area from them on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters ride a military vehicle, as they advance towards al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters gather on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter walks near damaged vehicles after a car bomb explosion east of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters carry their weapons as they stand on the outskirts of the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters walk out from a cave that was used by Islamic State militants, after they captured the area on the outskirts of al-Bab, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters rest near a hole in the wall on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Donkeys walk past a rebel military vehicle on the outskirts of al-Bab, January 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People who fled the violence from the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab arrive in the rebel-held outskirts, February 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Educating America
The issues surrounding education in the U.S.
Obama goes kitesurfing
Former President Barack Obama and billionaire Richard Branson kitesurf during Obama's vacation on Branson's Moskito island.
Winter in Kabul
Scenes of snow in the Afghan capital.
Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp
Iraqi children who have fled the battle of Mosul play with everything from a swing on barbed wire to cardboard sleds as they make do with what they have to play...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.