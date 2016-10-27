Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 28, 2016 | 12:10am IST

Islamic State escape tunnels

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier looks inside the entrance of a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a restaurant in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier walks inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier walks inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier walks inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs down into a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a house in Bartalla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs down into a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a house in Bartalla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs down into a tunnel used by Islamic State militants inside a house in Bartalla, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks detonation devices at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier checks detonation devices at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks detonation devices at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 10
Iraqi special forces soldiers are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi special forces soldiers are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Iraqi special forces soldiers are seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made bombs in Bazwaya, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 10
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
An Iraqi special forces soldier is seen inside a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in Bazwaia, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Next Slideshows

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Iraqi forces battle Islamic State for control of Mosul

Iraqi forces try to drive Islamic State from their last major stronghold in the country.

27 Oct 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed thousands of people since he took office.

27 Oct 2016
Clearing the Jungle of Calais

Clearing the Jungle of Calais

France begins clearing the "Jungle" migrant camp as hundreds give up on their dreams of reaching Britain following sporadic outbreaks of unrest overnight.

27 Oct 2016
Earthquake hits Italy

Earthquake hits Italy

Strong earthquakes in central Italy cause panic and fear among residents just two months after a quake nearby killed hundreds.

27 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast