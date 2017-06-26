Edition:
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria

An Islamic State prisoner, who was pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, gestures in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A relative greets an Islamic State prisoner who was pardoned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Children look at Islamic State prisoners who were pardoned. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
A pardoned Islamic State prisoner walks out of a van in front of a Kurdish policeman in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
An Islamic State prisoner who was pardoned walks out of a van in front of Kurdish policemen. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Pardoned Islamic State prisoners stand in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
