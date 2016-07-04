Islamic State strikes Baghdad
People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State...more
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Next Slideshows
Farewell Farage
The leader of the insurgent right-wing UK Independence Party is stepping down after realizing his ambition to win a vote for Britain to leave the EU.
Bangladesh hostage crisis
Islamic gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" attacked an upscale cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, killing 20 foreigners inside, before police stormed the building and...
Remembering the Somme
Marking a century since the start of the bloodiest battle of the First World War.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the last month.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.