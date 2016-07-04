Edition:
Islamic State strikes Baghdad

People inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad, Iraq. The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, fueling calls for security forces to crack down on Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Civilians carry the body of a victim killed in a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen hose down a burning building as civilians gather after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen hose down a burning building after a suicide car bomb occurred in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People gather at the site of a suicide car bomb in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners carry the coffin of their relative, who was killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners pray near the coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide vehicle bomb in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad, during the funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Mourners react during a funeral of a victim who was killed in a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A man lights a candle at the site after a suicide bombing in the Karrada shopping area, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Firemen resting at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Iraqi people and firemen carry charred bodies at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A woman reacts at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A fireman hoses down a building at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Women react at the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People search for their relatives at a site after a suicide bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
People inspect the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A girl walks past the site after a suicide car bomb attack at the shopping area of Karrada, a largely Shi'ite district, in Baghdad. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
