Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 2:20am IST

Islamic State tunnels

An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in the village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers look at a tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a building destroyed by an airstrike in the village of Mahana, some 60 km south of Mosul, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A member of the Peshmerga forces inspects a tunnel used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
