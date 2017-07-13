Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 14, 2017 | 2:10am IST

Islamic State's weapons of war

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 19
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
2 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
3 / 19
A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A vehicle used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
5 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
6 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
8 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
10 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
11 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 19
A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
15 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 19
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
17 / 19
A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
18 / 19
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

14 Jul 2017
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader

Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...

14 Jul 2017
Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a top contender to win next year's presidential election, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced...

13 Jul 2017
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

13 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Dancing under water

Dancing under water

Synchronized performances from the FINA Aquatics World Championships.

India this week

India this week

Pictures from around the country from the week that was.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

The case of Charlie Gard

The case of Charlie Gard

The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but Britain's courts have refused permission on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Bastille Day in France

Bastille Day in France

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's National Day.

Trump in Paris

Trump in Paris

President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods in Assam

Floods in Assam

Pictures from Assam, where floods have displaced more than a million people and inundated a national park.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast