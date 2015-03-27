Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
An injured man walks away from the scene after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Guests make their ways to the roof as they escape from Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an attack by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali policeman runs to position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police take position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police hold their weapons as they walk outside the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an Islamist group al Shabaab attack in the capital Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali policeman takes position after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalia police evacuate an injured woman after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali police hold their positions after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government police secure Maka Al-Mukarama hotel during an attack by Islamist group al Shabaab in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president.
Germanwings crash in France
The German plane crashed in a remote area of the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.
A history of black boxes
A look at the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950s.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.