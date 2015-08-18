Edition:
Island of migrants

A dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees drifts in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece after its motor broke down off the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. The Greek island of Kos has been overwhelmed in recent weeks by migrants and refugees trying to enter the EU. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
A Syrian refugee swims towards a beach as others are seen on a dinghy whose engine broke down a few hundred metres from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds her child in her arms as she sits in the port of the Greek island of Kos waiting to be registered and move with her family to the "Eleftherios Venizelos" vessel, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Iranian migrant cries next to his son and wife moments after a small group of exhausted migrants from Iran arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Syrian men form a safety passage for women following clashes during a registration procedure in the national stadium of the Greek island of Kos, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/ Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Migrants line up to receive sandwiches offered by volunteers of the organisation "Solidarity Kos" outside Captain Elias, a derelict hotel where migrants find shelter on the Greek island of Kos, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Migrants from Pakistan rest in a field on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Refugees and migrants rest after disembarking from a Greek ferry arriving from the island of Kos in the port of Piraeus near Athens, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Migrants aboard a dinghy sail off for the Greek island of Kos from the southern Turkish coastal town of Bodrum, Turkey, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Pakistani, Iranian and Afghani migrants scuffle outside the police station of the city of Kos over priority at a registration queue on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A migrant woman from Afghanistan holds her baby inside a room in "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. Hundreds of migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Asia have found temporary refuge in the abandoned Captain Elias hotel, a two-storey building with a crumbling exterior. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Migrants sit on the balconies of "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A young boy looks through a fence as migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A tourist offers water to Iranian migrants as they arrive by paddling an engineless dinghy from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) at a beach on the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A migrant boy from Afghanistan writes on a terrace wall at "Captain Elias", a derelict hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds his daughter off a dinghy as they arrive at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants and refugees with temporary documents wait for a ferry to take them to Athens at the port of the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A Syrian refugee is helped by another refugee after the engine of the dinghy they were onboard broke down, a few hundred metres from the shore of the Greek island of Kos after crossing over from Turkey, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee child pauses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey to Greece on a dinghy, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Exhausted Iranian migrants call for help as they paddle an engineless dinghy approaching the Greek island of Kos, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A migrant woman hugs her children, moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Kos, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 18, 2015
