Islands of fire
A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A forest fire is seen on a hill as a fire engine speeds past in the Vilaflor municipality, on the southern part of Spanish Canary Islands of Tenerife, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A burned traffic sign is seen in El Guro after a wild fire burned the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People stand on the road next a forest as it fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People rest at San Sebastian de la Gomera port after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality in the southern part of Tenerife island, a part of Spain's Canary Islands July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People disembark from a ferry after being evacuated from Valle Gran Rey at San Sebastian de la Gomera port on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
People and their pets evacuated from their homes due to a forest fire rest at the Ruiz de Padron school in San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man looks at the remains of his house after a wild fire devastated it on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Firefighters work to put out a fire in the forest area of La Cumbre, near Santiago del Teide, Spanish Canary island of Tenerife, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A general view of the town of Valle Gran Rey is seen after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter tries to control a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A plane drops water on a wildfire outside the village of Torremanzanas, near the Spanish town of Alicante, eastern Spain, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man cycles past a Spanish Civil Guard patrol car as a forest fire burns out of control in the Vilaflor municipality on the southern part of Tenerife island, of Spain's Canary Islands July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Next Slideshows
Quakes hit Iran
The aftermath of two powerful quakes in northwest Iran.
Ramdev protests against corruption
Snapshots from yoga guru Baba Ramdev's protest against corruption in New Delhi.
London closing ceremony
Our best photos from the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.
India faces drought
Weather experts confirmed what millions of livestock farmers around the country had known for weeks.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.