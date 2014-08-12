Edition:
Pictures | Wed Aug 13, 2014

Isolation ward

A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin, Czech Republic August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Protective suits hang in the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. The sign reads: "Do Not Enter. Infectious Diseases. No Trespassing!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski wears a protective suit at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stands in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Czech military personnel take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner is sprayed with disinfectant at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as he leaves a laboratory at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as looks through a microscope at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner demonstrates the testing of a blood sample at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit which would be used if it becomes necessary to treat patients suffering from Ebola, in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Senior Matron Breda Athan puts away a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
A sign is seen in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
The high level isolation unit is seen at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski (L) and doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wearing protective suits, stand in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Czech military personnel wearing protective gear take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Protective gear hangs on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Wednesday, August 13, 2014
