Isolation ward
A Czech military personnel wearing protective gear takes part in a drill in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialized medical institution ensuring complete biological defense, in the village of Techonin, Czech Republic August 11,...more
Protective suits hang in the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. The sign reads: "Do Not Enter. Infectious Diseases. No Trespassing!" REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski wears a protective suit at the quarantine station for patients with infectious diseases at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stands in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Czech military personnel take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner is sprayed with disinfectant at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski stand in a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as he leaves a laboratory at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Czech military personnel takes part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wears a protective suit as looks through a microscope at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner demonstrates the testing of a blood sample at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfection chamber after cleaning their protective suits, at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit which would be used if it becomes necessary to treat patients suffering from Ebola, in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free...more
Senior Matron Breda Athan puts away a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Senior Matron Breda Athan demonstrates putting on a protective suit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A sign is seen in a high level isolation unit in the High Secure Infectious Disease Unit at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The high level isolation unit is seen at The Royal Free Hospital in London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski (L) and doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner wearing protective suits, stand in a sick unit at the quarantine station at the Charite hospital in Berlin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Czech military personnel wearing protective gear take part in a drill with a dummy in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Protective gear hangs on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
Water parks of Pyongyang
North Koreans from all walks of life visit a water park for relief from the hot weather.
Making of the gods
Artisans working on the idols of Hindu gods.
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
Rat catchers of New York
A group of enthusiasts take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.