Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 8:45am IST

Israel decides

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Likud party supporters listen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver a speech in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hold up their hands at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A photograph of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen on the floor with Likud party ballots at Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A Zionist Union party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A Zionist Union supporter sleeps while waiting for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Zionist Union party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Supporters of the Joint Arab List react after hearing exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Zionist Union chief Isaac Herzog stands on stage after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he arrives to deliver a speech to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ayman Odeh (3rd R), head of the Joint Arab List, reacts with members of the party after exit poll results in Nazareth. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Zionist Union supporters wait for the appearance of Isaac Herzog at party headquarters in Tel Aviv after exit poll results. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Isaac Herzog and Tzipi Livni, co-leaders of Zionist Union, hug after addressing supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Moshe Kahlon, head of the new centrist party Kulanu (All of Us), addresses supporters at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Tzipi Livni, co-leader of Zionist Union, is hugged at party headquarters in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Likud party supporters react after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
