Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2012 | 9:40pm IST

Israel deports African migrants

<p>South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much greater influxes of migrants from Sudan and Eritrea. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series...more

Monday, June 18, 2012

South Sudanese refugee Samuel Akue carries suitcases he purchased in a market south Tel Aviv in preparation for his deportation from Israel June 11, 2012. Israel deported a planeload of migrants to South Sudan early on Monday, the first of a series of weekly repatriation flights intended as a stepping stone to dealing with much greater influxes of migrants from Sudan and Eritrea. About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel across its porous border with Egypt in recent years. Israel says the vast majority are job seekers, disputing arguments by humanitarian agencies that they should be considered for asylum. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 15
<p>African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

African refugees and migrant workers stand in a charity food line in south Tel Aviv June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

A Sudanese man shout slogans during a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the deportation of migrants from South Sudan June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 15
<p>A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

A woman embraces nine-year-old South Sudanese girl Bhakita Koang Gai as she cries before boarding a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese man waves a South Sudanese flag out of a window of a bus travelling to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 15
<p>Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

Four-year-old South Sudanese girl Nyot Koang Gai looks out from a bus window as a woman writes "I Love You" on it, before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese boy is lifted as he waves goodbye to his friend on board a bus before its departure to Ben Gurion airport from Tel Aviv's central bus station June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese man pushes a trolley with his luggage as he arrives at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese woman gestures to other passengers after their plane from Israel arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
9 / 15
<p>South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

South Sudanese nationals who arrived from Israel walk from their plane at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
10 / 15
<p>South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

South Sudanese disembark from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
11 / 15
<p>South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

South Sudanese disembark from a plane from Israel that arrived at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
12 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese woman carries her child as she disembarks from a plane that arrived from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
13 / 15
<p>South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

South Sudanese nationals shake hands after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
14 / 15
<p>A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian </p>

A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Monday, June 18, 2012

A South Sudanese national prepares to board a mini-van after arriving from Israel at the airport in Juba June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adriane Ohanesian

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Next Slideshows

Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Muslim Brotherhood claims victory

Egyptians celebrate the victory of Mohammed Morsy, while Ahmed Shafik's camp insists he led the election by two to four points.

18 Jun 2012
Greece votes

Greece votes

Parties committed to Greece's multi-billion-euro bailout secured a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday.

18 Jun 2012
Rodney King found dead

Rodney King found dead

Rodney King, the black man who came to symbolize racial tensions in the U.S. after his 1991 beating by police led to riots in Los Angeles a year later, was...

18 Jun 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast