Israel-Gaza conflict flareup
Palestinian fire fighters work to extinguish a fire at a building following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. A truce between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip is tested with a bout of further rocket fire from Palestinian militants being met with Israeli air strikes. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians stand atop the rubble of a building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians look out of a window towards a nearby building damaged after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Home Front Command soldier checks data on a computer at the site where a Grad rocket, which was fired from Gaza, landed in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza is towed away from the site in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A resident stands next to a car that was damaged by a Grad rocket fired from Gaza, in Netivot in southern Israel March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian reacts as a gunman (L) fires a weapon in the air during the funeral of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli soldier walks past armoured personnel carriers (APC) deployed near Kibbutz Kissufim, just outside the central Gaza Strip March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians carry the body of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Daher during his funeral in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian militants of al-Nasser Brigades ride a pick-up truck after holding a news conference in Gaza City March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded Palestinian children are seen in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
An Israeli man looks out from a building window that was shattered after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed nearby in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli police officers try to clear people from the site where a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli fire-fighters work near a car that was damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman is evacuated to hospital after she was lightly injured from a rocket, fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, landed in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A woman stands at the doorway of a shop damaged from a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, in the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Hamed Abu Metlak mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian youth stands near a destroyed building after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded Palestinian boy is wheeled into a hospital in Gaza City, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Islamic Jihad militants hold a news conference in Gaza City March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian man surveys his brother's destroyed bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A wounded Palestinian boy sits in a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli air strike March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hassan
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket near the southern city of Ashdod March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Relatives of 12-year-old boy Ayoub Assaleya mourn during his funeral in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli boy looks for steel ball bearings on a wall of a school in the southern city of Beersheba, after it was damaged by a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis sit inside a sewage pipe used as shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An interceptor rocket is fired by an "Iron Dome" launcher near Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis run for cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern city of Ashdod March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers search for the remains of a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Smoke rises from an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip as seen from an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian relatives of Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed Hrarah mourn during his funeral in Gaza March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man is seen through a broken car window as he cleans the scene after another car nearby exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. Israel killed the leader of a Palestinian militant faction in a targeted attack on the car in the Gaza Strip,...more
Palestinians look at the remains of a vehicle after it exploded in Gaza City March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli children are seen in an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, overlooking northern Gaza Strip March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
