Israel remembers
A beach-goer stands still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. Israel on Thursday marked its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two....more
Motorists stand still beside vehicles as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds Israel's national flag as he stands still during the sounding of a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade stand near a monument to Mordechai Anielewicz, leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, near the border with Gaza,...more
Youths stand still on the beach as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Motorists stand still beside vehicles as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade stand and salute as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, near the border with Gaza, April 16, 2015.REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People stand still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers watch a movie about the Holocaust inside a reconstructed bunker at the "From Holocaust to Revival" museum in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai in southern Israel, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, shows his prisoner uniform to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. Five years ago a group of youngsters began "Memories@Home", a...more
Dov Landau, an 88-year-old Auschwitz survivor, speaks to people during an informal gathering commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman places a flower beside the name of a former concentration camp during a ceremony entitled �Unto Every Person There is a Name� at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-orthodox Jews visit Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
