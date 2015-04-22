Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2015 | 2:50am IST

Israel remembers

People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
People, some wrapping Israeli flags around themselves, watch as fireworks explode from the roof of the Tel Aviv city hall during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day, marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state, April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 28
Israeli soldiers stand next to graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers stand next to graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Israeli soldiers stand next to graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 28
An Israeli soldier stands beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier stands beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli soldier stands beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 28
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 28
A woman mourns over her soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman mourns over her soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman mourns over her soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 28
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
6 / 28
Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 28
Israeli soldiers stand still in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers stand still in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Israeli soldiers stand still in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip, as a one-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 28
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 28
An Israeli man reads next to his relative's grave on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli man reads next to his relative's grave on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli man reads next to his relative's grave on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
10 / 28
People stand still as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People stand still as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
People stand still as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 28
A girl plays near wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at a monument for fallen soldiers from the Israeli airforce (IAF) near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A girl plays near wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at a monument for fallen soldiers from the Israeli airforce (IAF) near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A girl plays near wreaths during a Memorial Day ceremony at a monument for fallen soldiers from the Israeli airforce (IAF) near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 28
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Israelis stand still besides their cars as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
13 / 28
An Israeli soldier lights a candle on the grave of a fallen soldier ahead of the Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier lights a candle on the grave of a fallen soldier ahead of the Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
An Israeli soldier lights a candle on the grave of a fallen soldier ahead of the Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 28
An Israeli boy inflates a toy hammer in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli boy inflates a toy hammer in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
An Israeli boy inflates a toy hammer in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square during celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 67th anniversary of the creation of the state April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
15 / 28
An Israeli soldier adjust his comrade's beret before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier adjust his comrade's beret before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli soldier adjust his comrade's beret before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 28
An Israeli girl holds a rose beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli girl holds a rose beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli girl holds a rose beside a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 28
Israeli soldiers stand in formation in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during a ceremony marking Memorial Day April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli soldiers stand in formation in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during a ceremony marking Memorial Day April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Israeli soldiers stand in formation in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, during a ceremony marking Memorial Day April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 28
Israeli soldiers attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli soldiers attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Israeli soldiers attend a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
19 / 28
A French tourist (4thL) stands still with others as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. The placard in Hebrew reads, "they died so that we could live". REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A French tourist (4thL) stands still with others as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. The placard in Hebrew reads, "they died so that we could...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A French tourist (4thL) stands still with others as a two-minute siren sounds nationwide during a Memorial Day ceremony near Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, just outside the Gaza Strip April 22, 2015. The placard in Hebrew reads, "they died so that we could live". REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 28
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Israelis dance with Israeli national flags during celebrations marking Israel's 67th Independence Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
21 / 28
An Israeli man stands still on a street as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli man stands still on a street as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli man stands still on a street as a two-minute siren marking Memorial Day is sounded across Israel in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
22 / 28
A family mourn over their soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A family mourn over their soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A family mourn over their soldier relative's grave at Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
23 / 28
Israeli youths look at a memorial wall engraved with names of fallen soldiers before ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli youths look at a memorial wall engraved with names of fallen soldiers before ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Israeli youths look at a memorial wall engraved with names of fallen soldiers before ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 28
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone as he stands at the Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone as he stands at the Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone as he stands at the Mount Herzl military cemetery during a Memorial Day in Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
25 / 28
A rose is seen after it was placed on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A rose is seen after it was placed on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A rose is seen after it was placed on a memorial wall, engraved with names of fallen soldiers from the armoured corps, before a Memorial Day ceremony in Latrun near Jerusalem April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 28
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone at the entrance to Kiryat Shaul military cemetery on Memorial Day in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone at the entrance to Kiryat Shaul military cemetery on Memorial Day in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
An Israeli soldier checks his mobile phone at the entrance to Kiryat Shaul military cemetery on Memorial Day in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
27 / 28
Israeli soldiers and other visitors stand near graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers and other visitors stand near graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Israeli soldiers and other visitors stand near graves on Memorial Day at Kiryat Shaul military cemetery in Tel Aviv April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

Next Slideshows

Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.

23 Apr 2015
Unusual pets

Unusual pets

Some unconventional choices for animal companions.

22 Apr 2015
Dry times in California

Dry times in California

Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.

22 Apr 2015
Journey of Solar Impulse

Journey of Solar Impulse

The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.

21 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Ukraine Pride faces protests

Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.

After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast