Israel withdraws troops
An Israeli soldier gestures from atop a tank after crossing the border back into Israel August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the Givati brigade embrace after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade sleeps after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Givati brigade carries his gear after returning to Israel from Gaza August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade with a Star of David tattoo is seen after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carries a weapon after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade rests after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers place their national flag atop a tank at a staging area near border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier from the Nahal Brigade carry equipment after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier gestures atop a tank after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers arrive at a staging area near the border with Gaza Strip August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers walk in a field after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps celebrate their return to Israel after pulling out of Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers take cover in a concrete pipe, as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds near the border with the Gaza Strip August 4, 2014.REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers from the armoured corps kneel together next to tanks after returning to Israel from Gaza August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
