Israeli Arab drag queen

Karam Dadu, an Israeli Arab drag queen, walks in the market in the northern city of Acre June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu prepares dinner before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A make-up artist applies make-up on Karam Dadu (R) before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. Banished by his family in northern Israel after coming out as gay seven years ago, Dadu now lives in Tel Aviv, a colorful and open city that will host its annual gay pride parade, with tens of thousands of revelers filling the streets. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A tattoo is seen on the shoulder of Karam Dadu as he prepares for a drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu looks in a mirror during preparations for his drag show in Tel Aviv June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

High heels are seen on the floor as Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A make-up artist (L) applies make-up to Karam Dadu before his drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu prepares before a drag show in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu (2nd R) performs his popular drag queen act under the stage name "Karma Sutra" at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karan Dadu waits backstage before a drag show at a bar in Tel Aviv June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Karam Dadu walks in the northern city of Acre June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

