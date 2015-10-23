Edition:
Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge

A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Palestinian protester hurls back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Onlookers stand at the scene of a stabbing, west of Jerusalem, in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 22, 2015. Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October. Forty-nine Palestinians, including 25 assailants, among them children, have been killed in attacks and during anti-Israeli protests. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Onlookers stand at the scene of a stabbing, west of Jerusalem, in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 22, 2015. Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October. Forty-nine...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Onlookers stand at the scene of a stabbing, west of Jerusalem, in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 22, 2015. Nine Israelis have been killed in Palestinian stabbings, shootings and vehicle attacks since the start of October. Forty-nine Palestinians, including 25 assailants, among them children, have been killed in attacks and during anti-Israeli protests. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters as he stands near a section of the Israeli barrier during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters as he stands near a section of the Israeli barrier during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon at Palestinian protesters as he stands near a section of the Israeli barrier during clashes in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian protesters and cars on a roadside in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli police said the man had stopped his car after stones were thrown at it. The driver of the Palestinian vehicle, which the photographer said the Israeli had hit with his club, later turned himself in to Palestinian police. Neither they nor Israeli police commented immediately on whether they believed he had struck the Israeli deliberately. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian protesters and cars on a roadside in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli police said the man had stopped his car after stones were thrown at it. The driver of the Palestinian vehicle, which the photographer said the Israeli had hit with his club, later turned himself in to Palestinian police. Neither they nor Israeli police commented immediately on whether they believed he had struck the Israeli deliberately. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the West Bank before other troops shot him but his family denied the Israeli report. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The mother of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourns as she holds Uday's daughter during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the West Bank before other troops shot him but his family denied the Israeli report. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers destroy the apartment of jailed Palestinian militant Maher al-Hashlamoun during a raid in the West bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. In the southern West Bank town of Hebron, the army said Israeli forces destroyed an apartment that belonged to the Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli near a West Bank settlement last year. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers destroy the apartment of jailed Palestinian militant Maher al-Hashlamoun during a raid in the West bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. In the southern West Bank town of Hebron, the army said Israeli forces destroyed an apartment...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Israeli soldiers destroy the apartment of jailed Palestinian militant Maher al-Hashlamoun during a raid in the West bank city of Hebron, October 20, 2015. In the southern West Bank town of Hebron, the army said Israeli forces destroyed an apartment that belonged to the Palestinian militant who killed an Israeli near a West Bank settlement last year. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester burns a replica flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester burns a replica flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A Palestinian protester burns a replica flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians watch the funeral of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinians watch the funeral of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Palestinians watch the funeral of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli police officers stand next to the covered body of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a running over and stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, October 20, 2015. The man rammed his car into a bus stop near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, injuring two people, the Israeli military said. It said the man then got out of the vehicle and tried to stab people before being shot by security forces. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police officers stand next to the covered body of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a running over and stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, October 20, 2015. The man rammed his...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Israeli police officers stand next to the covered body of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a running over and stabbing attack near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, part of the Gush Etzion bloc, October 20, 2015. The man rammed his car into a bus stop near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, injuring two people, the Israeli military said. It said the man then got out of the vehicle and tried to stab people before being shot by security forces. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Palestinian Hamas militants carry the body of Yehya Farahat, who was killed by Israeli troops in clashes, during his funeral in Gaza, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three Palestinians were shot dead in what Israel said were thwarted knife attacks, but a Palestinian witness of one incident said it was a result of Jewish settler violence, as tensions ran high after more than two weeks of unrest. The shooting occurred near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said a Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli civilian, who was carrying a gun and then shot and killed the attacker. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
A Jewish settler holding his pistol after he shot and killed a Palestinian man is seen in this still image taken from a video shot by Youth Against Settlements and obtained by Reuters TV in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 17, 2015. Three Palestinians were shot dead in what Israel said were thwarted knife attacks, but a Palestinian witness of one incident said it was a result of Jewish settler violence, as tensions ran high after more than two weeks of unrest. The shooting occurred near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said a Palestinian attempted to stab an Israeli civilian, who was carrying a gun and then shot and killed the attacker. REUTERS/REUTERS TV
Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb without coordination with Palestinian forces, were handed over to the Israeli army, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb without...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Palestinians gather next to a burning car belonging to Jewish settlers after it was set on fire by Palestinians, in the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2015. The car was set on fire after the settlers, who tried to enter Joseph's tomb without coordination with Palestinian forces, were handed over to the Israeli army, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A relative of Palestinian militant Ahmed al-Sirhi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in Deirl al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2015. Israeli soldiers shot dead al-Sirhi close to the border fence, the Israeli military said. Al-Sabireen, a small militant group, confirmed he was one of their members. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A relative of Palestinian militant Ahmed al-Sirhi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in Deirl al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2015. Israeli soldiers shot dead al-Sirhi close to the border fence,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A relative of Palestinian militant Ahmed al-Sirhi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Tuesday, mourns during his funeral in Deirl al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2015. Israeli soldiers shot dead al-Sirhi close to the border fence, the Israeli military said. Al-Sabireen, a small militant group, confirmed he was one of their members. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and shootings by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs. Many people have also rushed to gun shops and shooting ranges to get a weapon or renew their existing gun license. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
An Israeli man fires a pistol at a shooting range in Herzliya, Israel, October 20, 2015. A growing number of Israelis are attending self defence classes, learning how to protect themselves from knife attacks, as the country has seen near-daily stabbings and shootings by Palestinians and Israeli-Arabs. Many people have also rushed to gun shops and shooting ranges to get a weapon or renew their existing gun license. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
An Israeli soldier talks to a woman inside a supermarket as security forces search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. A Palestinian stabbed and moderately wounded a 70-year-old woman outside Jerusalem's central bus station, at the entrance to the city, before an officer shot him dead. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. The Palestinian wounded the Israeli soldier with a knife before being shot dead, the Israeli military said. The attack took place near Hebron, in the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territory. REUTERS/Jameel Salhab

A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. The Palestinian wounded the Israeli soldier with a knife before being...more

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian posing as a journalist, who stabbed an Israeli soldier with a knife, lies on the ground after being shot dead near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 16, 2015. The Palestinian wounded the Israeli soldier with a knife before being shot dead, the Israeli military said. The attack took place near Hebron, in the southern part of the Israeli-occupied territory. REUTERS/Jameel Salhab
A Palestinian woman supporting the Islamic Jihad movement holds a copy of the Koran as another holds a knife during a rally in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman supporting the Islamic Jihad movement holds a copy of the Koran as another holds a knife during a rally in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Palestinian woman supporting the Islamic Jihad movement holds a copy of the Koran as another holds a knife during a rally in Gaza City to show solidarity with Palestinians confronting Israelis in the West Bank and Jerusalem, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. The gunman killed one person and wounding eight, police said. Police said the attacker had entered the secured bus station and used a handgun to attack and kill a soldier and grab his assault rifle, which he later used to shoot at others. REUTERS/Dudu Grunshpan

Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. The gunman killed one person and wounding eight, police said....more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Israeli security personals stand next to blood on the floor, at the Beersheba central bus station where a Palestinian gunman went on a stabbing and shooting rampage, October 18, 2015. The gunman killed one person and wounding eight, police said. Police said the attacker had entered the secured bus station and used a handgun to attack and kill a soldier and grab his assault rifle, which he later used to shoot at others. REUTERS/Dudu Grunshpan
A Palestinian protester rolls a tyre to be burnt during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester rolls a tyre to be burnt during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Palestinian protester rolls a tyre to be burnt during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry a covered body from the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on the Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry a covered body from the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on the Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry a covered body from the scene of an attack on a Jerusalem bus, October 13, 2015. Two Palestinians shot and stabbed passengers on the Jerusalem bus, killing one and injuring five, Israeli media reported. One of the assailants was killed and the other captured. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli policeman stands next to the car used by an Arab citizen of Israel to attack and injure four Israelis in Gan Shmuel near the central Israeli town of Hadera, October 11, 2015. Four people were stabbed in the attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman stands next to the car used by an Arab citizen of Israel to attack and injure four Israelis in Gan Shmuel near the central Israeli town of Hadera, October 11, 2015. Four people were stabbed in the attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2015
An Israeli policeman stands next to the car used by an Arab citizen of Israel to attack and injure four Israelis in Gan Shmuel near the central Israeli town of Hadera, October 11, 2015. Four people were stabbed in the attack. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stand next to the body of Yeshayahu Krishevsky during his funeral in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2015. Krishevsky was one of three Israelis killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem on a "Day of Rage" declared by Palestinian groups. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with the Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Hmead, 22, who was killed by Israeli troops in Friday's clashes, mourn during his funeral in Gaza, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Hmead, 22, who was killed by Israeli troops in Friday's clashes, mourn during his funeral in Gaza, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Relatives of Palestinian Mahmoud Hmead, 22, who was killed by Israeli troops in Friday's clashes, mourn during his funeral in Gaza, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Israeli special forces members search inside the Central Jerusalem Bus Station after police said a woman was stabbed by a Palestinian outside the bus station, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/ Noam Moskowitz
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2015
Israeli police officers survey the scene of a stabbing in Jerusalem, October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Relatives of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the West Bank before other troops shot him but his family denied the Israeli report. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Relatives of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Relatives of Palestinian Uday al-Masalma, who was killed by Israeli troops on Tuesday, mourn during his funeral near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 21, 2015. The Israeli military said al-Masalma stabbed and wounded an Israeli officer in the West Bank before other troops shot him but his family denied the Israeli report. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester holding a sign shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. The sign reads, "By soul and blood, (we redeem) Palestine, we will not recognize Israel." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protester holding a sign shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. The sign reads, "By soul and blood, (we redeem) Palestine, we will not recognize Israel." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A Palestinian protester holding a sign shouts during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, in the east of Gaza City, October 16, 2015. The sign reads, "By soul and blood, (we redeem) Palestine, we will not recognize Israel." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Palestinian protesters put out a fire burning on a compatriot, caused by a molotov cocktail which he was trying to hurl at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Clinton testifies on Benghazi

Clinton testifies on Benghazi

Clinton testifies on Benghazi

Clinton testifies on Benghazi

Moments from Hillary Clinton's marathon testimony before the Benghazi committee.

23 Oct 2015
Xi Jinping in Britain

Xi Jinping in Britain

The Chinese president makes a state visit to Britain aimed at cementing closer economic ties.

23 Oct 2015
Migrants in the fog

Migrants in the fog

An autumn fog falls over the migrant path.

23 Oct 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Oct 2015

