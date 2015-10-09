Edition:
Israeli-Palestinian violence widens

A masked Palestinian throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An Israeli border policeman fires tear gas towards Palestinian protesters during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians clash with Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians clash with Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians clash with Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians clash with Israeli border police during clashes at a checkpoint between Shuafat refugee camp and Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind burning tyres during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Israeli border policemen take position as they fire tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Masked Palestinian protesters run for cover during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Israeli border policemen scuffle with a Palestinian protester as they detain him before a protest near Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Masked Palestinians hold molotov cocktails during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A masked Palestinian throws a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian protester is seen during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Palestinians carry a wounded protester, who was shot by Israeli troops, during clashes near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian pushes a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at Israeli troops as others take cover during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Masked Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A masked Palestinian uses a sling to throw a molotov cocktail at Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester holds a knife during a protest near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An Israeli army soldier aims his weapon at Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians carry a wounded protester, who was shot by Israeli troops, during clashes near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinian men take part in Friday prayers outside the Old City as Israeli policemen patrol nearby in Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A masked Palestinian protester walks in front of a fire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy stands in front of an Israeli policeman patroling at the scene of a suspected Palestinian stabbing attack on an Israeli in Jerusalem October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians carry a wounded protester, who was shot by Israeli troops, during clashes near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian man walks past Israeli security personnel at an entrance to Jerusalem's Old City October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinians carry a wounded protester, who was shot by Israeli troops, during clashes near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
A Palestinian girl gives stones to protesters during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Palestinians carry a wounded protester, who was shot by Israeli troops, during clashes near the Israeli border fence in northeast Gaza October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Palestinian protester runs during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A Molotov cocktail is thrown by Palestinians at an Israeli army jeep during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
