Pictures | Fri Oct 30, 2015 | 9:50pm IST

Israeli-Palestinian wave of violence

Bloodstains are seen on a a bench along with a Jewish prayer shawl belonging to one of the Israeli men injured during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bloodstains are seen on a a bench along with a Jewish prayer shawl belonging to one of the Israeli men injured during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Bloodstains are seen on a a bench along with a Jewish prayer shawl belonging to one of the Israeli men injured during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian suspected of committing a stabbing attack is surrounded by Israeli border police at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian suspected of committing a stabbing attack is surrounded by Israeli border police at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A Palestinian suspected of committing a stabbing attack is surrounded by Israeli border police at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Female Palestinian protesters take position during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Female Palestinian protesters take position during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Female Palestinian protesters take position during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier fires a weapon towards Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli soldier fires a weapon towards Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
An Israeli soldier fires a weapon towards Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester holds a knife during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian protester holds a knife during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A Palestinian protester holds a knife during clashes with Israeli troops near the border between Israel and Central Gaza Strip October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli medics evacuate a Palestinian man suspected of committing a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate a Palestinian man suspected of committing a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a Palestinian man suspected of committing a stabbing attack in Jerusalem October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester burns an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester burns an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A Palestinian protester burns an Israeli flag during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli soldiers carry the body of a Palestinian, who Israeli police and army said stabbed a soldier, after he was shot by an Israeli policeman, in the West Bank old city of Hebron October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers carry the body of a Palestinian, who Israeli police and army said stabbed a soldier, after he was shot by an Israeli policeman, in the West Bank old city of Hebron October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Israeli soldiers carry the body of a Palestinian, who Israeli police and army said stabbed a soldier, after he was shot by an Israeli policeman, in the West Bank old city of Hebron October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Female Palestinian protesters collect rocks to be hurled towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Female Palestinian protesters collect rocks to be hurled towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Female Palestinian protesters collect rocks to be hurled towards Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester runs to return a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester runs to return a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A Palestinian protester runs to return a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A Palestinian protester tries to hammer a hole through the Israeli barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, as others wave Palestinian flags during clashes with Israeli troops October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border police jeep is hit by a petrol bomb thrown by Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police jeep is hit by a petrol bomb thrown by Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
An Israeli border police jeep is hit by a petrol bomb thrown by Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A female Palestinian protester collects stones to be hurled at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A female Palestinian protester collects stones to be hurled at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A female Palestinian protester collects stones to be hurled at Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wheel the body of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus two weeks earlier, died on October 27 of his injuries, an Israeli hospital said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wheel the body of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wheel the body of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus two weeks earlier, died on October 27 of his injuries, an Israeli hospital said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Palestinians run away from Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus two weeks earlier, died on October 27 of his injuries, an Israeli hospital said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Shachar (C), the grand-daughter of American-Israeli Richard Lakin, mourns during his funeral in the town of Beit Shemesh, Israel October 28, 2015. Lakin, a 76-year-old American-Israeli educator, wounded in a Palestinian stabbing and shooting attack on a Jerusalem bus two weeks earlier, died on October 27 of his injuries, an Israeli hospital said. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand in front of Palestinian protesters during a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soldiers stand in front of Palestinian protesters during a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Israeli soldiers stand in front of Palestinian protesters during a protest demanding Israel to return the dead bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester hurls back a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester hurls back a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
A Palestinian protester hurls back a teargas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Living with the dead

Living with the dead

Living with the dead

Living with the dead

Thousands of poor Filipino urban dwellers make their homes in public cemeteries.

30 Oct 2015
India This Week

India This Week

Our best pictures from this week.

30 Oct 2015
Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Plucked from the Aegean Sea

Around 150 refugees are rescued from a half-sunken catamaran after crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos.

30 Oct 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Oct 2015

