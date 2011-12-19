Edition:
Pictures | Mon Dec 19, 2011

Israeli prisoner swap

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner kisses a child upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner kisses a child upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner kisses a child upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Freed Palestinian prisoners stand in line as they wait to be honored upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Freed Palestinian prisoners stand in line as they wait to be honored upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

Freed Palestinian prisoners stand in line as they wait to be honored upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Palestinians watch the arrival of freed Palestinian prisoners at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Palestinians watch the arrival of freed Palestinian prisoners at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinians watch the arrival of freed Palestinian prisoners at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by relatives upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by relatives upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by relatives upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 19, 2011

A freed Palestinian prisoner is greeted by people upon arrival at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF</p>

Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF

Monday, December 19, 2011

Gilad Shalit stands with his father Noam at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Defence Forces on October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ariel Hermoni/IDF

<p>Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis celebrate after the arrival of Gilad Shalit at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Gilad Shalit (3rd R) walks behind his father Noam (R) as they disembark from an Israeli air force helicopter near the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Nechushtan </p>

Gilad Shalit (3rd R) walks behind his father Noam (R) as they disembark from an Israeli air force helicopter near the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Nechushtan

Monday, December 19, 2011

Gilad Shalit (3rd R) walks behind his father Noam (R) as they disembark from an Israeli air force helicopter near the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gil Nechushtan

<p>Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini </p>

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Monday, December 19, 2011

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) is hugged by her brother upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>A Palestinian who was freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoners exchange deal lifts a boy as he arrives at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

A Palestinian who was freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoners exchange deal lifts a boy as he arrives at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Palestinian who was freed from an Israeli jail as part of a prisoners exchange deal lifts a boy as he arrives at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 19, 2011

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on TV October 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on TV October 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on TV October 18, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Gilad Shalit speaks to his family on the telephone in this photo released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/IDF/Handout </p>

Gilad Shalit speaks to his family on the telephone in this photo released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/IDF/Handout

Monday, December 19, 2011

Gilad Shalit speaks to his family on the telephone in this photo released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) October 18, 2011. REUTERS/IDF/Handout

<p>Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) carries her niece upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) carries her niece upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Monday, December 19, 2011

Newly released Palestinian prisoner Fotnah Abu Aleish (R) carries her niece upon arrival to the Askar refugee camp near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal kisses his one of his colleagues who was released and deported from an Israeli jail after he arrived in Cairo, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi </p>

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal kisses his one of his colleagues who was released and deported from an Israeli jail after he arrived in Cairo, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Monday, December 19, 2011

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal kisses his one of his colleagues who was released and deported from an Israeli jail after he arrived in Cairo, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

<p>Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) waves to people as a convoy of freed prisoners arrive in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) waves to people as a convoy of freed prisoners arrive in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 19, 2011

Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (L) waves to people as a convoy of freed prisoners arrive in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>A vehicle carrying Gilad Shalit arrives at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A vehicle carrying Gilad Shalit arrives at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, December 19, 2011

A vehicle carrying Gilad Shalit arrives at the northern village of Mitzpe Hila, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Palestinians take part in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa </p>

Palestinians take part in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinians take part in a rally celebrating the release of prisoners from Israeli jails, in Gaza City, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO</p>

Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO

Monday, December 19, 2011

Gilad Shalit salutes in front of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Tel Nof air base in central Israel in this photo released by the Israeli Government Press Office, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/GPO

<p>Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A Palestinian prisoner gestures as he holds his son after arriving at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

A Palestinian prisoner gestures as he holds his son after arriving at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Palestinian prisoner gestures as he holds his son after arriving at the Rafah crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis in the northern village of Mitzpe Hila react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Soldiers from the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit react at Tel Nof air base in central Israel as they watch a news broadcast of Gilad Shalit's release October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

Soldiers from the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit react at Tel Nof air base in central Israel as they watch a news broadcast of Gilad Shalit's release October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, December 19, 2011

Soldiers from the Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit react at Tel Nof air base in central Israel as they watch a news broadcast of Gilad Shalit's release October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>Israelis watch a television broadcast showing Gilad Shalit, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Israelis watch a television broadcast showing Gilad Shalit, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis watch a television broadcast showing Gilad Shalit, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Palestinian prisoners gestures as they enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

Palestinian prisoners gestures as they enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian prisoners gestures as they enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Israelis react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Israelis react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Monday, December 19, 2011

Israelis react after seeing Gilad Shalit on television, at a former protest tent calling for his release, near the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner (R) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>A Palestinian man waits at Beituniya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside </p>

A Palestinian man waits at Beituniya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, December 19, 2011

A Palestinian man waits at Beituniya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah for the release of prisoners from Israeli jails October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A newly released Palestinian prisoner (L) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini </p>

A newly released Palestinian prisoner (L) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Monday, December 19, 2011

A newly released Palestinian prisoner (L) is greeted by a relative during a welcoming ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Monday, December 19, 2011

Palestinian prisoners, released by Israel in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, wave from buses as they make their way through the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

