Israeli raid in West Bank
Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers evacuate the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli forces patrol near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli forces check the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Israeli soldier patrols near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians check the clothes of Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih, who was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out, in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
California`s Big Sur burning
Firefighters battle the Soberanes Fire in northern California.
The death of Freddie Gray
Prosecutors in Baltimore ended their effort to prosecute the police officers involved in the death of black detainee Freddie Gray after failing to secure...
Venezuela's hungry zoo animals
Some 50 animals have starved to death in the last six months at one of Venezuela's main zoos due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the crisis-stricken...
Priest killed in France church attack
Assailants loyal to Islamic State forced an elderly priest to his knees before slitting his throat and took several worshipers hostage in a French church before...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.