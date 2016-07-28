Edition:
Israeli raid in West Bank

Flames are seen during a raid by Israeli forces on a house in which Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli soldiers evacuate the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli forces patrol near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Israeli forces check the body of Palestinian Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih after he was shot dead by the Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An Israeli soldier patrols near the house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the clothes of Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih, who was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid on a house in which he was hiding out, in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians check the damage to a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Palestinians gather around the remains of a house where Hamas fighter Mohammad al-Fakih was shot dead by Israeli troops during a raid in the West Bank village of Surif, near Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
