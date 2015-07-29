Edition:
Israeli settlers protest in West Bank

A protester walks along a corridor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank, July 28, 2015. About 250 right wing protesters defied an Israeli Defense Force decree and entered the former West Bank settlement of Sa-Nur Israel evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. The graffiti in Hebrew reads "A Jew does not expel a Jew". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A man conducts a class to protesters inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A Jewish settler (2nd L) scuffles with an Israeli border police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Jewish settlers use rocks to block a road during clashes with Israeli security forces near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Children play in a plastic pool inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A young Jewish settler (R) speaks with an Israeli police officer near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. Israeli police said that forces were deployed to the settlement in the occupied West Bank in order to prevent people from barricading themselves inside the structures known as the "Drainhoff" buildings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Protesters look out of the upper floor of an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti in Hebrew reads, " The movement of a Jewish Israel". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Jewish settlers scuffle with Israeli police officers near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A man plays chess with his daughter in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A boy walks around an abandoned complex at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. Graffiti on the wall in Hebrew reads, "God is the king, we will be back soon". REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Israeli police detain a Jewish settler (in blue) protesting the slated demolition of structures, by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gil Yohanan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A soldier takes a nap as a family of protesters leave the main compound of the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A woman feeds her baby in an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
A young Jewish settler is held back by Israeli police near buildings slated for demolition by order of Israel's high court, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit El near Ramallah July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A boy eats as another rests on the floor inside an abandoned building at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
Protesters stand on the remains of a synagogue as a soldier (R) guards them the at the evacuated settlement of Sa-Nur in the West Bank July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
