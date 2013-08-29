Israelis line up for gas masks
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Next Slideshows
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
Remembering the Dream
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.
Celebrating Janmashtami
Children and women dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival.
Realize the Dream Rally
Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.