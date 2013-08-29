Edition:
Israelis line up for gas masks

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis queue as postal service employees unload boxes of gas mask kits from a truck outside a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution center in the northern city of Haifa, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>A man carries gas masks kits which he collected from a distribution center in Jerusalem, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis receive gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks out with his children after collecting gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis carry their old gas mask kits in order to replace them for new ones as others leave with new gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis queue outside a gas mask distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Jerusalem, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

<p>Israelis collect gas mask kits at a distribution point in Tel Aviv, August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Thursday, August 29, 2013

A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.

29 Aug 2013
Marking the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's defining speech.

29 Aug 2013
Children and women dressed as the Hindu Lord Krishna and his consort Radha take part in celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival.

28 Aug 2013
Tens of thousands converged on Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech and to urge action on...

26 Aug 2013

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

