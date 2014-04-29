Israel's colorful bomb shelters
A decorated concrete bomb shelter on the roadside in the Israeli town of Sderot March 27, 2014. More than 8,600 rockets fired from Gaza have landed in and around the Israeli city of Sderot since 2001, according to the local media center. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An air raid siren stands atop a decorated and reinforced concrete bunker at a school in the Israeli town of Sderot March 28, 2014. With a population of around 25,000, the city lies just over a kilometre away from Gaza and is not fully protected by the Israeli Iron Dome defence system set up to intercept incoming missiles. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter sits by the roadside near apartment blocks made from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 7, 2014. When they hear a "code red" alarm warning of an approaching rocket, Sderot's residents have 15 seconds to seek shelter. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter sits in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 27, 2014. In an effort to brighten the landscape and ease the psychological stress, especially among children, many bomb shelters and concrete reinforcements are decorated with bright primary colors, graffiti, and idyllic landscapes at odds with the monolithic architecture of the town and the imminent threat of attack. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated blast wall is wedged under metal beams supporting a protective roof shelter at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bomb shelter sits in a parking lot at a college in the Israeli town of Sderot March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bus stop decorated with graffiti and built from reinforced concrete doubles as bomb shelter in the Israeli town of Sderot April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter stands in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli flag flies in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter stands beside a basketball court at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter sits in a school yard in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The entrance to an underground bomb shelter is painted green near apartment blocks made from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Blank blast-proof walls made from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The entrance to an underground bomb shelter is painted red near apartment blocks made from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter stands in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A bomb shelter decorated as a serpent stretches across a public playground in the Israeli town of Sderot April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A decorated bomb shelter sits in a playground at a school built from reinforced concrete in the Israeli town of Sderot March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
