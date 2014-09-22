Israel's controversial migrant center
An African migrant is seen outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israel's high court outlawed a detention center where African migrants are held without trial and ordered some 2,000 inmates there...more
African migrants pray outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. The ruling struck down a measure passed by Israel's parliament in December to indefinitely incarcerate migrants, most of them from Sudan...more
An African migrant prepares food outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. Israeli leaders have denounced the migrants they refer to as "infiltrators" as harmful to Israel, and largely stopped their...more
African migrants react after hearing the Israel's high court decision outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant walks outside the Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An African migrant fills water outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
African migrants walk outside Holot open detention center in Israel's southern Negev desert September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
