Israel's Latin moves
Participants perform during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant adjusts her make-up backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tattoo on a person's calf is seen as participants stand backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants perform during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants prepare for their performance backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant stands backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A participant repairs her costume backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants watch from backstage as another performs during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Participants watch from backstage during a Latin dance competition in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
