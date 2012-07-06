Edition:
Israel's ultra-Orthodox

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man rests in his room at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a morning prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men study at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Haim Kreus, 6, hangs a decoration on the wall during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc. The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8 million population. They are exempt from military duty in Israel but draft deferments and state subsidies for the ultra-Orthodox have become a divisive political issue in Israel, where the government must decide a new law by August to ensure more of them do military service. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Shmuel Kreus (L), 5, dresses during his family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Esther Kreus, 13, carries her youngest sister, Hava, during their family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Rachel Kreus (L) speaks with her husband Yoel during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Esther Kreus, 13, peels potatoes during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Children from the Kreus family play during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Rachel Kreus (R) kneads dough for traditional Jewish bread during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys listen to their teacher at a kindergarten in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths take part in a lesson at a boys school in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish shop assistant looks at customers in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man studies at Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, the largest Jewish seminary in Israel July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man sleeps as others study at a Yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

