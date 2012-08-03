Israel's ultra-orthodox
Tourists walk by ultra-Orthodox Jews during a protest in Jerusalem August 8, 2009. Israeli police dragged away ultra-Orthodox men who blocked traffic outside the old walled city of Jerusalem on Saturday, in protest against a public parking lot now...more
Tourists walk by ultra-Orthodox Jews during a protest in Jerusalem August 8, 2009. Israeli police dragged away ultra-Orthodox men who blocked traffic outside the old walled city of Jerusalem on Saturday, in protest against a public parking lot now open on the Jewish Sabbath. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 9, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men celebrate the holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 9, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A boy dressed in a costume looks from under a reading stand as ultra-Orthodox Jewish men read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
A boy dressed in a costume looks from under a reading stand as ultra-Orthodox Jewish men read The Book of Esther during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. Israeli police arrested several...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man (L) argues with a secular man during a protest against the government's pledge to curb Jewish zealotry in Israel, in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem December 26, 2011. Israeli police arrested several ultra-Orthodox protesters after an officer was injured in the demonstrations in the divided city over demands by zealots to restrict access by women to certain streets. REUTERS/Oren Nahshon
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple walks on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple walks on the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matzas, a traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matzas, a traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, is traditionally the date in the...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man touches the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, is traditionally the date in the Jewish calendar on which the First and Second Temples were destroyed, respectively in the sixth century B.C. by the Babylonians and the first century A.D. by the Romans. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The principal of Maoz Hatora ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys school in Bnei Brak sits in front of decorations for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah as he speaks with pupils in their classroom, near Tel Aviv, December 20, 2011. Hanukkah, also known as the...more
The principal of Maoz Hatora ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys school in Bnei Brak sits in front of decorations for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah as he speaks with pupils in their classroom, near Tel Aviv, December 20, 2011. Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important Jewish holidays and is celebrated by Jews worldwide. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men attend a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army June 25, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called "Tal Law", a 2002 measure that effectively shielded ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, was unconstitutional. The government, faced with the court's ruling, must now either revamp the law, which will expire in August, or approve new legislation. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish boy prays next to a bonfire during Lag Ba-Omer festivities in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood May 21, 2011. Israelis celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that...more
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish boy prays next to a bonfire during Lag Ba-Omer festivities in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood May 21, 2011. Israelis celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer, which marks the end of a plague in the Middle Ages that killed thousands of disciples of a revered rabbi in the holy land, by lighting bonfires across the country. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands on the roof of a Jewish seminary Aish Hatora Yeshiva, overlooking worshippers taking part in a special priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City April 21, 2011,...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands on the roof of a Jewish seminary Aish Hatora Yeshiva, overlooking worshippers taking part in a special priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City April 21, 2011, during the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a costume during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a costume during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the...more
Esther Kreus, 13, exits a basement during her family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. The Kreus family are a member of Neturei Karta, a fringe ultra-Orthodox movement within the anti-Zionist bloc. The ultra-Orthodox Jews have gone from being a tiny minority in Israel's mostly secular society to its fastest-growing sector, now about 10 percent of the 7.8 million population. They are exempt from military duty in Israel but draft deferments and state subsidies for the ultra-Orthodox have become a divisive political issue in Israel, where the government must decide a new law by August to ensure more of them do military service. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the gay pride parade in Jerusalem July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish demonstrators hold signs during a protest against the gay pride parade in Jerusalem July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Mounted Israeli police officers ride near ultra-Orthodox Jews during a protest in Jaffa, just south of central Tel Aviv June 16, 2010. Violence erupted in Jaffa between police and hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against construction that...more
Mounted Israeli police officers ride near ultra-Orthodox Jews during a protest in Jaffa, just south of central Tel Aviv June 16, 2010. Violence erupted in Jaffa between police and hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against construction that they say is desecrating graves. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood July 15, 2009, against the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox woman last week for allegedly abusing her son. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood July 15, 2009, against the arrest of an ultra-Orthodox woman last week for allegedly abusing her son. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew gestures during a protest against the opening of a parking lot on the Jewish sabbath in Jerusalem July 4, 2009. Jewish religious law bans travel on the sabbath. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An ultra-Orthodox Jew gestures during a protest against the opening of a parking lot on the Jewish sabbath in Jerusalem July 4, 2009. Jewish religious law bans travel on the sabbath. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in the Israeli city of Ashdod September 17, 2010. Kaparot is a custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual ahead of the holiday of Yom Kippur in the Israeli city of Ashdod September 17, 2010. Kaparot is a custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. The slaughtered chickens are then donated to the poor. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jew sits on a swing during a protest against construction at the Barzilai hospital in the coastal town of Ashkelon August 24, 2010. About a dozen ultra-Orthodox Jews held a protest against construction of a treatment facility at the...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jew sits on a swing during a protest against construction at the Barzilai hospital in the coastal town of Ashkelon August 24, 2010. About a dozen ultra-Orthodox Jews held a protest against construction of a treatment facility at the hospital that they say is being built on ancient graves. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth lights a friend's cigarette during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth lights a friend's cigarette during celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood March 11, 2009. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Jewish worshipper sleeps as he leans on the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Jewish worshipper sleeps as he leans on the stones of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during prayers marking Tisha B'Av in Jerusalem's Old City July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-orthodox Jew checks a palm frond for blemishes at a special market in Jerusalem September 25, 2007. The palm frond is used in rituals during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins Wednesday at sundown. REUTERS/Yonathan...more
An ultra-orthodox Jew checks a palm frond for blemishes at a special market in Jerusalem September 25, 2007. The palm frond is used in rituals during the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which begins Wednesday at sundown. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-and-a-half-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jews are seen through a door damaged by bullets at a Jewish religious school in Jerusalem March 7, 2008. A Palestinian gunman shot dead at least eight people at a Jewish religious school in Jerusalem, but Israel said the killings would...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jews are seen through a door damaged by bullets at a Jewish religious school in Jerusalem March 7, 2008. A Palestinian gunman shot dead at least eight people at a Jewish religious school in Jerusalem, but Israel said the killings would not derail U.S.-sponsored peace talks. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A visitor walks through the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A visitor walks through the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jew mourns beside the body of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg during the funeral for him and his wife, Rivka, in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv December 2, 2008. Rabbi Holtzberg and his wife, Rivka, were among the five hostages killed at the...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jew mourns beside the body of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg during the funeral for him and his wife, Rivka, in Kfar Chabad near Tel Aviv December 2, 2008. Rabbi Holtzberg and his wife, Rivka, were among the five hostages killed at the Jewish center and the more than 144 people dead in Mumbai after the attacks by Islamist militants on luxury hotels and other sites in India's financial capital. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand together as their relatives harvest wheat in a field near the Israeli town of Mevo Horon May 26, 2009. Some 20 ultra-Orthodox Jews on Tuesday took part in an annual harvesting ritual, collecting wheat that will later...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand together as their relatives harvest wheat in a field near the Israeli town of Mevo Horon May 26, 2009. Some 20 ultra-Orthodox Jews on Tuesday took part in an annual harvesting ritual, collecting wheat that will later be used to make the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy makes his way into the Dead Sea near Ein Gedi August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy makes his way into the Dead Sea near Ein Gedi August 9, 2007. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/Files
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past shadows cast on a wall in Jerusalem's Old City December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past shadows cast on a wall in Jerusalem's Old City December 1, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed as medics for the Jewish holiday of Purim, walk in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children, dressed as medics for the Jewish holiday of Purim, walk in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem March 5, 2007. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Next Slideshows
The school that trained Ye Shiwen
Double Olympic gold medallist Ye Shiwen trained at the Chen Jing Lun Sports School when she was young. The slogan, "Today's sports school student, tomorrow's...
Solar India
Life in a remote Indian village used to grind to a standstill as darkness descended. The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that.
Science odyssey
A journey through the cutting edge worlds of science, space and technology.
A labryinth of books
Visitors walk in a labyrinth installation made up of 250,000 books at the Royal Festival Hall in central London
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.