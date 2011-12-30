Issues of 2012
U.S. ELECTION: On November 6, 2012 Americans will decide on their next President. Will it be the incumbent Obama or a yet to be determined Republican? --- Attendees and members of the media listen to remarks from then Republican U.S....more
U.S. ELECTION: On November 6, 2012 Americans will decide on their next President. Will it be the incumbent Obama or a yet to be determined Republican? --- Attendees and members of the media listen to remarks from then Republican U.S. presidential candidate Herman Cain at the Family Research Council's Values Voters Summit in Washington, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LONDON OLYMPICS: On July 27, 2012 London will host the Summer Olympic Games. With a much-reduced budget, will Britain be able to upstage the Beijing games? --- British Olympic diver Tom Daley performs a dive into the dive pool in the London...more
LONDON OLYMPICS: On July 27, 2012 London will host the Summer Olympic Games. With a much-reduced budget, will Britain be able to upstage the Beijing games? --- British Olympic diver Tom Daley performs a dive into the dive pool in the London 2012 Olympics Aquatics Centre in east London July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
CHINA CIVIL UNREST: In 2011, China faced headlines about village protesters that would make many an Arab leader tremble. Will the communist nation's economic conditions stave off social uprisings? --- A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng...more
CHINA CIVIL UNREST: In 2011, China faced headlines about village protesters that would make many an Arab leader tremble. Will the communist nation's economic conditions stave off social uprisings? --- A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. For a week, the semi-urban village of Wukan in Guangdong province has driven off officials and police, and held daily protests attracting thousands of residents outraged by the death in custody of local man Xue Jinbo. A village leader in the besieged village has told hundreds of residents at a rally on Monday to participate in a protest march to deliver a petition the local government. REUTERS/David Gray
FUTURE OF SYRIA: The revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in 2011 but will likely continue into 2012 in spite of Arab League monitors visiting the sites of the crackdown. ---- People duck to avoid gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in...more
FUTURE OF SYRIA: The revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in 2011 but will likely continue into 2012 in spite of Arab League monitors visiting the sites of the crackdown. ---- People duck to avoid gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama, Syria, in this still image taken from video July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV
UNEMPLOYMENT: The state of the U.S. economy and the jobless rate will be key factors in the presidential election. While much of the global economy is slowing and the troubles in Europe are expected to push the region into a mild recession in 2012,...more
UNEMPLOYMENT: The state of the U.S. economy and the jobless rate will be key factors in the presidential election. While much of the global economy is slowing and the troubles in Europe are expected to push the region into a mild recession in 2012, activity in the United States has held up relatively well. --- People wait in line to enter a job fair in New York August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
OBAMA: Obama’s 2012 re-election hopes hinge on his ability to lower unemployment and soothe Americans’ worries over the state of the nation’s finances. --- President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S....more
OBAMA: Obama’s 2012 re-election hopes hinge on his ability to lower unemployment and soothe Americans’ worries over the state of the nation’s finances. --- President Barack Obama makes Thanksgiving Day phone calls to U.S. military personnel from the Oval Office November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza-The White House/Handout
IRAN'S NUCLEAR AMBITIONS: Neither the United States nor Israel have ruled out military action if diplomacy fails to resolve a long-running dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. --- An Iranian student holds a placard as she attends a...more
IRAN'S NUCLEAR AMBITIONS: Neither the United States nor Israel have ruled out military action if diplomacy fails to resolve a long-running dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. --- An Iranian student holds a placard as she attends a demonstration, before a ceremony to form a human chain around the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF), to show her support for Iran's nuclear program in Isfahan, 450 km (280 miles) south of Tehran, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
EURO ZONE CRISIS: Ten years after the launch of the first euro coins and notes, several EU members are on the edge of bankruptcy and the euro itself is at risk of unraveling. --- A protestor stands next to the euro sculpture outside the European...more
EURO ZONE CRISIS: Ten years after the launch of the first euro coins and notes, several EU members are on the edge of bankruptcy and the euro itself is at risk of unraveling. --- A protestor stands next to the euro sculpture outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarter during a demonstration of the occupy-movement in Frankfurt's banking district November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
FACEBOOK IPO: Green may be the color of money, but Wall Street bankers are only seeing blue — Facebook blue, that is. The social network is poised to file its papers to become a public company in early 2012 — raising $10 billion in the...more
FACEBOOK IPO: Green may be the color of money, but Wall Street bankers are only seeing blue — Facebook blue, that is. The social network is poised to file its papers to become a public company in early 2012 — raising $10 billion in the process. --- People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
LEADERSHIP CHANGE: 2012 will be a year of elections with France, the U.S., Russia and China all scheduled to see voting. --- The conductor of a military band performs during the rehearsal prior to the opening ceremony of the National People's...more
LEADERSHIP CHANGE: 2012 will be a year of elections with France, the U.S., Russia and China all scheduled to see voting. --- The conductor of a military band performs during the rehearsal prior to the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
CHAVEZ AND THE LATIN LEFTISTS: In a typically controversial statement by Venezuela's socialist leader, chavez speculated that the United States might have developed a way to give Latin American leaders cancer. Chavez also slammed Washington and its...more
CHAVEZ AND THE LATIN LEFTISTS: In a typically controversial statement by Venezuela's socialist leader, chavez speculated that the United States might have developed a way to give Latin American leaders cancer. Chavez also slammed Washington and its European allies for criticizing Russia's recent parliamentary elections - and said they were planning the same thing for Venezuela's presidential election in October, when he will seek re-election. --- Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FUTURE OF WIKILEAKS: As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange continues to fight his extradition to Sweden, U.S. Army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning, accused of leaking classified files to the organization, will hear whether he faces court-martial. ...more
FUTURE OF WIKILEAKS: As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange continues to fight his extradition to Sweden, U.S. Army intelligence analyst Bradley Manning, accused of leaking classified files to the organization, will hear whether he faces court-martial. --- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media outside Belmarsh Magistrates' Court in London February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
ERA OF "GREAT LEADER": Young and untested, Kim Jong-un has all but taken over North Korea's leadership, with state media calling him "supreme commander" and "leader of the state, army and party" well before his late father was borne through the...more
ERA OF "GREAT LEADER": Young and untested, Kim Jong-un has all but taken over North Korea's leadership, with state media calling him "supreme commander" and "leader of the state, army and party" well before his late father was borne through the streets of Pyongyang in a state funeral. --- A limousine carrying a portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il leads his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
PAKISTAN-U.S. TENSION: Relations between the United States and its ally Pakistan, already heavily battered, have been pushed to their lowest point in years. Will the move to freeze $700 million in American aid act as a warning sign that Washington is...more
PAKISTAN-U.S. TENSION: Relations between the United States and its ally Pakistan, already heavily battered, have been pushed to their lowest point in years. Will the move to freeze $700 million in American aid act as a warning sign that Washington is losing patience with Islamabad, and that relations may worsen. --- Pakistani tribesman Kareem Khan, 43, poses with images of his deceased brother Asif Iqbal (L) and son Zaenullah during an interview in Islamabad November 30, 2010. Khan said a CIA-operated drone fired missiles at his house in Pakistan's North Waziristan on the night of Dec 31, 2009, killing his son and brother. He is on an ambitious courtroom quest to get $500 million in compensation and end attacks Washington launches against top militants. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
IRAQ ATTACKS: Following the December withdrawal of U.S. troops, Baghdad was hit by a wave of attacks. The crisis that erupted between the Shi'ite-led government and Sunni rivals after the last U.S. troops left could continue into 2012. --- A...more
IRAQ ATTACKS: Following the December withdrawal of U.S. troops, Baghdad was hit by a wave of attacks. The crisis that erupted between the Shi'ite-led government and Sunni rivals after the last U.S. troops left could continue into 2012. --- A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash
AFGHANISTAN DRAW DOWN: U.S. troops are drawing down and will be mostly gone by the end of 2014, potentially reducing the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate. Failure would likely condemn Afghanistan to continued conflict, perhaps even civil war,...more
AFGHANISTAN DRAW DOWN: U.S. troops are drawing down and will be mostly gone by the end of 2014, potentially reducing the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate. Failure would likely condemn Afghanistan to continued conflict, perhaps even civil war, after NATO troops finish turning security over to Karzai's weak government by the end of 2014. --- U.S. Army soldiers sit behind a wall as others search for explosives after an IED (improvised explosive device) blast damaged one of their armoured vehicles during a road clearance patrol in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
GUANTANAMO AND TALIBAN NEGOTIATIONS: The Obama administration is considering transferring to Afghan custody a senior Taliban official suspected of major human rights abuses as part of a long-shot bid to improve the prospects of a peace deal in...more
GUANTANAMO AND TALIBAN NEGOTIATIONS: The Obama administration is considering transferring to Afghan custody a senior Taliban official suspected of major human rights abuses as part of a long-shot bid to improve the prospects of a peace deal in Afghanistan. The potential hand-over of Mohammed Fazl, a 'high-risk detainee' held at the Guantanamo Bay military prison since early 2002, has set off alarms on Capitol Hill and among some U.S. intelligence officials. --- In this photo, reviewed by the U.S. Military, a sign marks a closed-off area, at Camp Justice, the location of the U.S. Military Commissions court for war crimes, at the U.S. Naval Base, in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool
WILD WEATHER: 2011 saw devastating earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes and storms, yet scientists and farmers warn the wild ride may not be over yet especially as the La Nina phenomenon is again gathering steam. --- A destroyed vehicle is seen in...more
WILD WEATHER: 2011 saw devastating earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes and storms, yet scientists and farmers warn the wild ride may not be over yet especially as the La Nina phenomenon is again gathering steam. --- A destroyed vehicle is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
END OF THE WORLD: The Mayan calendar marks the end of a 5,126 year old cycle around December 21, 2012, which should bring the return of Bolon Yokte, a Mayan god associated with war and creation. Author Jose Arguelles called the date "the ending of...more
END OF THE WORLD: The Mayan calendar marks the end of a 5,126 year old cycle around December 21, 2012, which should bring the return of Bolon Yokte, a Mayan god associated with war and creation. Author Jose Arguelles called the date "the ending of time as we know it" in a 1987 book that spawned an army of Mayan theorists, whose speculations on a cataclysmic end abound online. --- Men use sugar to trace out the pre-hispanic symbol of the sun as they prepare an area for the sacred fire during the "Maya Tz'ikin" or the Day of the Birds ceremony in the Kaminal Juyu archaeological zone in Guatemala City July 15, 2011. The ceremony is one of another forty leading up to the end of the current Mayan calendar cycle of 5026 years, which ends on December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
TWILIGHT FOR TWILIGHT: The final installment in the Twilight Saga, one of Hollywood's most lucrative franchises of the past few years, will hit cinemas in 2012. --- Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere...more
TWILIGHT FOR TWILIGHT: The final installment in the Twilight Saga, one of Hollywood's most lucrative franchises of the past few years, will hit cinemas in 2012. --- Actors Robert Pattinson (L) and Kristen Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn' at Westfield Stratford City cinemas in east London November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Cyclone Thane hits India's south coast
Cyclone Thane hits India's south coast
Iran vs. the west
A look at Iran's recent adversarial relations with the western world.
Yemen uprising
Street fights continue even as barricades are torn down in the aftermath of Yemen President Saleh's agreement to step down from power.
India vs Australia, first test in Melbourne
Highlights from the first test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.