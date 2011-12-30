Issues of 2012

END OF THE WORLD: The Mayan calendar marks the end of a 5,126 year old cycle around December 21, 2012, which should bring the return of Bolon Yokte, a Mayan god associated with war and creation. Author Jose Arguelles called the date "the ending of time as we know it" in a 1987 book that spawned an army of Mayan theorists, whose speculations on a cataclysmic end abound online. --- Men use sugar to trace out the pre-hispanic symbol of the sun as they prepare an area for the sacred fire during the "Maya Tz'ikin" or the Day of the Birds ceremony in the Kaminal Juyu archaeological zone in Guatemala City July 15, 2011. The ceremony is one of another forty leading up to the end of the current Mayan calendar cycle of 5026 years, which ends on December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez