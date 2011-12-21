It happens only in India
A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder more
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in...more
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees for every monkey caught by a...more
Vishal Singh works at a counter adorned with images of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his wholesale homeopathic medicine shop in Lucknow October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of...more
Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Men play in the mud on the banks of the Ganges river, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man takes a nap on sacks filled with onions at a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Commuters including school boys travel on a crowded passenger bus during morning rush hours at Khurja village located in Uttar Pradesh September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
An artisan reapplies clay to an idol of Putna at a workshop in Chandigarh August 14, 2011. According to Hindu epics, Putna, a female demon, tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still an infant. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
An artisan works on a statue of Mother Teresa ahead of her 101st birth anniversary, at a workshop in Kolkata August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee shows his back with an image depicting Mother India during the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad June 28, 2011 REUTERS/Amit Dave
Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, shares a cigarette with his monkey Raju at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men sleep in a hammock tied under a truck trailer parked on a road in Noida, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they play tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy with their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
