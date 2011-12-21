Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 21, 2011 | 9:45pm IST

It happens only in India

<p>A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A visitor poses with Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
1 / 21
<p>The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder more

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

The prosthetic foot of Polipaka Gattaiah, who stands at seven-and-a-half feet and claims to be the tallest man in India, is seen under his cot inside his room at the arts and crafts centre in Hyderabad December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
2 / 21
<p>A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V </p>

A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Close
3 / 21
<p>Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in...more

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. The Rambo Circus was founded in 1991 by P.T. Dilip and travels across India, pitching tent in open grounds such as the Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
4 / 21
<p>A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
5 / 21
<p>A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees for every monkey caught by a...more

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A veterinarian sterilizes a monkey inside a monkey rescue centre run by forest and wildlife department Tutikandi in Shimla November 14, 2011. The Himachal Pradesh state government is offering a reward of 500 Indian Rupees for every monkey caught by a member of the public in an effort to control their numbers. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
6 / 21
<p>Vishal Singh works at a counter adorned with images of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his wholesale homeopathic medicine shop in Lucknow October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Vishal Singh works at a counter adorned with images of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his wholesale homeopathic medicine shop in Lucknow October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of...more

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Vishal Singh works at a counter adorned with images of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his wholesale homeopathic medicine shop in Lucknow October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
7 / 21
<p>Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar </p>

Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Ruchi Singh, wife of Vishal Singh, speaks on a phone in their bedroom in Lucknow October 25, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Close
8 / 21
<p>Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
9 / 21
<p>Men play in the mud on the banks of the Ganges river, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Men play in the mud on the banks of the Ganges river, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Men play in the mud on the banks of the Ganges river, before taking a dip in the river, in Allahabad September 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
10 / 21
<p>A man takes a nap on sacks filled with onions at a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

A man takes a nap on sacks filled with onions at a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A man takes a nap on sacks filled with onions at a wholesale vegetable market on the outskirts of Jammu September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
11 / 21
<p>An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta </p>

An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

An inmate practices laughter therapy during a yoga camp inside Kot Bhalwal jail on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
12 / 21
<p>Commuters including school boys travel on a crowded passenger bus during morning rush hours at Khurja village located in Uttar Pradesh September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Commuters including school boys travel on a crowded passenger bus during morning rush hours at Khurja village located in Uttar Pradesh September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Commuters including school boys travel on a crowded passenger bus during morning rush hours at Khurja village located in Uttar Pradesh September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
13 / 21
<p>An artisan reapplies clay to an idol of Putna at a workshop in Chandigarh August 14, 2011. According to Hindu epics, Putna, a female demon, tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still an infant. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

An artisan reapplies clay to an idol of Putna at a workshop in Chandigarh August 14, 2011. According to Hindu epics, Putna, a female demon, tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still an infant. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

An artisan reapplies clay to an idol of Putna at a workshop in Chandigarh August 14, 2011. According to Hindu epics, Putna, a female demon, tried to feed Hindu Lord Krishna poisoned milk, when the Lord was still an infant. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
14 / 21
<p>An artisan works on a statue of Mother Teresa ahead of her 101st birth anniversary, at a workshop in Kolkata August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

An artisan works on a statue of Mother Teresa ahead of her 101st birth anniversary, at a workshop in Kolkata August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

An artisan works on a statue of Mother Teresa ahead of her 101st birth anniversary, at a workshop in Kolkata August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
15 / 21
<p>A devotee shows his back with an image depicting Mother India during the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A devotee shows his back with an image depicting Mother India during the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A devotee shows his back with an image depicting Mother India during the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 21
<p>Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad June 28, 2011 REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad June 28, 2011 REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Hindu devotees perform a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in Ahmedabad June 28, 2011 REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 21
<p>Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, shares a cigarette with his monkey Raju at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, shares a cigarette with his monkey Raju at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, shares a cigarette with his monkey Raju at Banetha village, located in Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 21
<p>Men sleep in a hammock tied under a truck trailer parked on a road in Noida, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Men sleep in a hammock tied under a truck trailer parked on a road in Noida, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Men sleep in a hammock tied under a truck trailer parked on a road in Noida, June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
19 / 21
<p>A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 21
<p>Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they play tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy with their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they play tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy with their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, December 21, 2011

Cricket fans with their faces painted with the Indian and Pakistani national flags pose as they play tug-of-war for a replica of the Cricket World Cup trophy with their teeth, in Hyderabad March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Next Slideshows

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Typhoon Washi slams Philippines

Flash floods from Typhoon Washi kills hundreds.

20 Dec 2011
Kim Jong-il lies in state

Kim Jong-il lies in state

Dressed in black, Kim Jong-un, along with top army and government officials, paid respects to his father who lay in state in the capital Pyongyang in a glass...

20 Dec 2011
Dear Leader

Dear Leader

Images of North Korean propaganda.

20 Dec 2011

"The Great Successor"

Little is still known of North Korea's new leader.

10 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast