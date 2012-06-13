Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 13, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

Italian village meets China

<p>A bridge crosses a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin, China, June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of US$220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A bridge crosses a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin, China, June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters,...more

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A bridge crosses a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin, China, June 13, 2012. The shopping center, which covers an area of some 200,000 square meters, was constructed on a former corn field at an estimated cost of US$220 million and copies old Italian-style architecture with Florentine arcades, a grand canal, bridges, and a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 10
<p>A man and a woman walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man and a woman walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A man and a woman walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 10
<p>A man takes a photograph of a woman outside a fashion store in the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A man takes a photograph of a woman outside a fashion store in the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A man takes a photograph of a woman outside a fashion store in the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 10
<p>Pedestrians walk down an alley that resembles a Florentine-style street towards a building that looks like a Roman Coliseumin the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Pedestrians walk down an alley that resembles a Florentine-style street towards a building that looks like a Roman Coliseumin the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Pedestrians walk down an alley that resembles a Florentine-style street towards a building that looks like a Roman Coliseumin the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 10
<p>A Chinese national flag flies from buildings resembling those found in an Italian town at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A Chinese national flag flies from buildings resembling those found in an Italian town at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Chinese national flag flies from buildings resembling those found in an Italian town at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 10
<p>A security guard drives a small vehicle through a carpark outside the surrounding walls of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A security guard drives a small vehicle through a carpark outside the surrounding walls of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A security guard drives a small vehicle through a carpark outside the surrounding walls of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 10
<p>Two women walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Two women walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

Two women walk through a building that resembles a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 10
<p>An emblem decorates the pavement next to a fountain inside a building that looks like a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

An emblem decorates the pavement next to a fountain inside a building that looks like a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

An emblem decorates the pavement next to a fountain inside a building that looks like a Roman Coliseum at the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 10
<p>A Venetian Lion emblem adorns the footpath as pedestrians walk across a bridge over a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A Venetian Lion emblem adorns the footpath as pedestrians walk across a bridge over a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A Venetian Lion emblem adorns the footpath as pedestrians walk across a bridge over a canal that flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 10
<p>A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, June 13, 2012

A canal flows through the center of the Florentia Village in the district of Wuqing, located on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin June 13, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The life of an Occupy activist

The life of an Occupy activist

Next Slideshows

The life of an Occupy activist

The life of an Occupy activist

Activist Austin Guest has quit his day job and moved out of his apartment to commit himself fully to Occupy.

13 Jun 2012
Child laborers

Child laborers

A look at the children who work to contribute to their family's income, marking the World Day Against Child Labor.

13 Jun 2012
Kashmir

Kashmir

Glimpses of life as it goes on in an often trouble-hit Kashmir.

13 Jun 2012
Dry spell in Brazil

Dry spell in Brazil

Northeast Brazil suffers its worst drought in 30 years.

13 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast