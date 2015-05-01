Italy's Matera is a trip back in time
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep slope towards the Gravina river, Matera...more
Tourists walk on a street in Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 30, 2015. On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food, good service and a terrace with a spectacular view...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book...more
Chef Gigi Sanrocco prepares a pasta dish named "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a...more
Chef Gigi Sanrocco and actor Mel Gibson are seen in a picture posted on a blackboard at a restaurant in Matera, southern Italy April 30, 2015. The Australian-born actor is celebrated with the dish called ""Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" in his honor at...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the usual amenities tucked higher up the...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were teeming with people who kept their...more
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A man stands at a viewpoint from where he can see Matera's Sassi, southern Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A general view of Matera's Sassi limestone cave dwellings in southern Italy April 30, 2015. UNESCO has named it a European cultural capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one of Italy's poorest areas. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Earthquake in Nepal
Nepal was struck by a devastating earthquake which killed thousands.
U.S. Confederacy lives on in Brazil
Descendants of the 10,000 Confederates who fled to Brazil after the Civil War still raise the Southern battle flag once a year.
Dinosaur tracks in Bolivia
Dinosaur footprints are preserved in a wall of limestone at Cal Orcko.
Vietnam marks fall of Saigon
Vietnam marks 40 years since the fall of Saigon, an event they view as the reunification of the country.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.