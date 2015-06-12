Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 11:45pm IST

Italy's migrant dilemma

A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A migrant sits outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped on the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 30
Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants sleep in front of the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 30
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A boy looks through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
3 / 30
A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in...more

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A child is carried by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. The European Union has tripled funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck killed some 800 migrants in April, but it is still trying to find a way to cope with those who arrive, and to relieve the burden on southern countries like Italy and Greece. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
4 / 30
Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants look through a window on the door of a migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
5 / 30
A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A child is embraced by his mother in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
6 / 30
The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
The hand of a migrant is seen over the door of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 30
Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants rest in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
8 / 30
Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants await a visit by Red Cross in front of the migration center next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 12, 2015.REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
9 / 30
Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants sleep outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 30
Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Migrants wash themselves at a fountain outside the Central railway station in Milan, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 30
A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities struggle to deal with thousands heading north under their own steam. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A child sleeps in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. Some northern Italian regions have refused to take in more migrants sent from crowded official reception centers down south, and now another crisis is brewing as local authorities struggle to deal with thousands heading north under their own steam. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 30
Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Clothes belonging to migrants are hung out next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 30
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 30
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 30
Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants sit at a bus station next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
16 / 30
A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A child waves next to his mother as they sit on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 30
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
18 / 30
A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A man makes a phone call in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
19 / 30
A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A family of migrants walk toward the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. Hundreds of migrants brought to Italy after being rescued at sea in recent weeks camped along the streets near Rome's Tiburtina train station and gathered in Milan's main terminal on Thursday, making a brief stop on their journey to Northern Europe. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 30
Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants (L) sleep on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
21 / 30
A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A man walks through a group of migrants at the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 30
A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A woman makes a bed in an official reception center in Milan, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
23 / 30
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 30
A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
A migrant sleeps on the street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
25 / 30
Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Clothers hang on a gymnasium climbing frame in an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
26 / 30
Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Women rest in a shady spot under trees next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
27 / 30
Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Beds are set up in a gymnasium space at an official reception center in Milan June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
28 / 30
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
29 / 30
Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2015
Migrants run as they cross a street next to the Tiburtina station in Rome, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's underground restaurants

Venezuela's underground restaurants

As with living-room restaurants that flourished in Havana, Caracas is seeing a rise in clandestine dining as inventive restaurateurs seek ways to survive...

12 Jun 2015
Scenes of sand

Scenes of sand

A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies.

12 Jun 2015
Expanding the Panama Canal

Expanding the Panama Canal

The project to expand one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.

12 Jun 2015
Vive la France

Vive la France

France, the world's top tourism draw.

12 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast