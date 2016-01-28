It's a Barbie world
Barbie collector Jian Yang poses with part of his 6,000-doll collection at his home in Singapore September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Artist Marianela Perelli works in her workshop in Rosario, north of Buenos Aires September 23, 2014. Paolini and Perelli have adapted religious figures such as Jesus Christ, Moses and the Virgin of Guadalupe to Mattel's line of Barbie and Ken dolls....more
Models get ready backstage during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
"The Barbie Clinic" is seen in Baghdad, Iraq, June 2, 2015. A Baghdad beauty clinic has seen a rise in business, with more Iraqi women going to "The Barbie Clinic" for treatments like lip fillers and botox injections. According to the clinic's owner...more
Model Petra Nemcova arrives for the Barbie Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view shows a "Barbie Dreamhouse" of Mattel's Barbie dolls in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2013. The life-sized house, covering about 1,400 square meters, offers visitors to try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, tour her living room and...more
Barbie's bedroom, by interior designer Jonathan Adler, is pictured at the Barbie real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl looks at Barbie dolls during a Barbie exhibition in Zagreb, Croatia May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Mattel's newly introduced News Anchor Barbie (L) and Computer Engineer Barbie are shown in front of a display of career-doll Barbies at the Toy Fair in New York February 12, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
A teenager looks at the German Chancellor Angela Merkel Barbie doll, during an event at a department store in Hamburg, Germany March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
The installation 'Sheltered position' of German artist Sabine Reyer shows one hundred Barbie dolls dressed with burkas at the Ruhr-Biennale in Dortmund, Germany October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and...more
A Jordanian model, dressed like Barbie, is cheered by children as confetti falls at a toy store during Barbie's 50th birthday party in Amman August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A worker is surrounded by Salma dolls as she dresses one in Jakarta, Indonesia September 25, 2007. There are no hot shorts or crop tops for this Barbie-lookalike, and certainly no boyfriend. An Indonesian has come up with a modest alternative to the...more
A model presents a creation by designer Rachel Roy during a fashion show celebrating Barbie's 50th anniversary during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Barbie doll No.1 from 1959 (L), a Barbie doll of the 90s (C) and of the 60s are pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. Bettina Dorfmann owns more than 6,000 Barbie dolls and has one of the biggest collections in the world. REUTERS/Ina...more
A view shows a plate of desserts during the media preview of a Barbie-themed cafe in Taipei, Taiwan January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A model walks the runway during the Barbie Runway Show at Fashion Week in New York, February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A girl looks into a doll house inhabited by Barbie dolls in Kiev, Ukraine March 18, 2009. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A Barbie doll showing 'Shelly' is pictured in Duesseldorf, Germany February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Revelers dressed up as Barbie and Ken dolls take part in the New Year's celebrations in Coin, near the southern Spanish town of Malaga, early January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A visitor looks at the exhibition of pictures taken by Karl Lagerfeld to celebrate Barbie's 50th anniversary at Colette shop in Paris, France March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
