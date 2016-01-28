It's a Barbie world

Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and...more

Contestants Jose Luis Revette (L) and Ricardo Mendible react after hearing the results of the Miss Barbie Venezuela 2010 beauty pageant in Caracas December 11, 2010. Contestants adorn their dolls, who all have their own names, body measurements and even invented professions, with make-up and the latest fashions in the hope of winning the Miss Barbie Venezuela title and progressing through to the Miss Barbie Universe contest. Revette's Barbie doll "Alexandra Hernandez", entering the contest as "Miss Yaracuy", won the pageant while Mendible's Barbie doll "Gabriella Isabella Del Rosario Medina Acosta", entering the contest as "Miss Apure", was the runner-up. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

