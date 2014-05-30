It's a goal!

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground;...more

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground; and the posts themselves should be 5 inches (12cm) or smaller. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

