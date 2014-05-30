Edition:
It's a goal!

A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 18, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 18, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro May 18, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 12 through July 13. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground; and the posts themselves should be 5 inches (12cm) or smaller. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground;...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen through a goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. The FIFA Laws of the Game specify the length between the goal posts is 8 yards (7.32m); the lower edge of the crossbar should be 8 ft. (2.44m) from the ground; and the posts themselves should be 5 inches (12cm) or smaller. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A goal post is seen on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. All sorts of other goals are used by amateur players, who can employ anything from scraps of wood nailed together, to rusting pieces of metal to play a game of soccer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is seen on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. All sorts of other goals are used by amateur players, who can employ anything from scraps of wood nailed together, to rusting pieces of metal to play a game of soccer....more

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen on Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2014. All sorts of other goals are used by amateur players, who can employ anything from scraps of wood nailed together, to rusting pieces of metal to play a game of soccer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is seen inside the Arena de Sao Paulo stadium in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A goal post is seen inside the Arena de Sao Paulo stadium in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen inside the Arena de Sao Paulo stadium in Sao Paulo May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Goal posts are seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Goal posts are seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
Goal posts are seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A dog stands next to a small goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A dog stands next to a small goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A dog stands next to a small goal post in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen in Rio de Janeiro May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
Horses stand under a goal post in the Mare slum complex in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A series of goal posts are seen in Brasilia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A series of goal posts are seen in Brasilia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, May 30, 2014
A series of goal posts are seen in Brasilia April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A goal post is pictured in a field flooded by water from a tributary of the Amazon river, in the Botafogo riverside community near Manaus March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A goal post is pictured in a field flooded by water from a tributary of the Amazon river, in the Botafogo riverside community near Manaus March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is pictured in a field flooded by water from a tributary of the Amazon river, in the Botafogo riverside community near Manaus March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A goal post is seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A goal post is seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
Goal posts are seen on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
Vultures perch on a goal post in the Mare slum complex of Rio de Janeiro March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is pictured in the Sao Francisco Xavier neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen in Tavares Bastos slum in Rio de Janeiro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A goal post is seen against the night sky in Sao Paulo May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A goal post is seen against the night sky in Sao Paulo May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen against the night sky in Sao Paulo May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen on Botafogo beach, with Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A goal post is seen on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A goal post is seen on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, May 30, 2014
A goal post is seen on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Women of the Israeli military

Women of the Israeli military

