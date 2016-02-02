It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day
Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog...more
2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg
2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
