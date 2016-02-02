Edition:
It's Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day

Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow and predicted an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow and predicted an early spring.
2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
2014: Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Strasburg
2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2012
2012: Groundhog handler John Griffith holds famed weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2011
20111: Punxsutawney Phil slides off the shoulder of Official Groundhog Handler John Griffiths February 2, 2011. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2009
2009: Groundhog Handler John Griffiths holds up weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2007
2007: Ben Hughes, one of Punxsutawney Phil's handlers, holds the famous groundhog February 2, 2007. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn
2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
2006: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil up for the crowd February 2, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
2004: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil February 2, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
2002: Official Groundhog Handler Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil in front of the crowd February 2, 2002. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
1999: Official groundhog handler Bill Deeley holds up Punxutawney Phil after Phil's 113th annual prediction for Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, February 2, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer
