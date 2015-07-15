Itsy bitsy face-kini
Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other...more
A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and...more
Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
