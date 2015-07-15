Edition:
India
Thu Jul 16, 2015

Itsy bitsy face-kini

Women wearing face-kini masks lie on a beach to rest in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. A pale complexion is highly prized as delicate and feminine in China while dark skin suggests tanning caused by farming the fields or other lowly, outdoor work. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A woman wearing a face-kini mask swims in the ocean in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. The face-kini appeared in 2004 on the beaches of the coastal city of Qingdao, in response to demands for full protection from both the sun and from jellyfish stings. The inventor, former accountant Zhang Shifan, told Reuters she never imagined her mask would become so popular with about 30,000 of them sold over the past year. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women wearing face-kini masks chat on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore as youths walk past them during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
Zhang Shifan tries on a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women, wearing nylon masks, rest on the shore during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
Zhang Shifan holds a face-kini mask as she demonstrates her products at an exhibition in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Women, wearing nylon masks, swim in the water during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, smiles as she rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, flashes a sign as she walks towards the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, sits on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, creates a circle in the sand as she lies down during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, rests on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
A woman, wearing a nylon mask, walks on the shore during her visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, July 06, 2012
