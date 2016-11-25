Itsy bitsy masking tape bikini
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Women start arriving at the spa...more
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line (marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The tape makes the tan lines very pronounced. The cost is around $20 per session....more
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa throws water to the woman's body during the sunbathe on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing their masking tape bikinis, takes a shower to refresh herself during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women compare their bikini marks after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman gets some sunblock from a worker of the Erika Bronze spa before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, sunbathes in a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, puts a masking tape bikini on a woman's body before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman poses for a photo showing her perfect bikini line after sunbathing on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa serves a cup of water to a woman during sunbathing to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), on a terrace at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman wearing a masking tape bikini, is reflected in a mirror as she puts sunblock on her face before sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....more
Erika, owner of the Erika Bronze spa, takes off the masking tape bikini from a client's body after sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A worker of the Erika Bronze spa pours water on a woman's head during sunbathing on a terrace to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha' in Portuguese), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Women wearing their masking tape bikinis, sunbathe to have the perfect bikini line ('marquinha in Portuguese), at the Erika Bronze spa in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Next Slideshows
Flight of the monarchs
Millions of eastern North American monarch butterflies migrate in winter to the mountainous Sierra Chincua butterfly sanctuary in Mexico.
French Spiderman scales Spanish skyscraper
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "The French Spiderman", scales the 38-story skyscraper Torre Agbar in Barcelona, Spain.
India This Week
A collection of some of our best pictures from India this week.
Obama awards Medals of Freedom
In one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama awards the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Michael Jordan and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.