Sat May 9, 2015

Ivory Coast's gold war

A gold prospector holds a gold nugget between his fingers at a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A gold prospector use a rope to climb the side of a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A camp for gold prospectors is seen around a gold mine near the village of Gamina in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A gold prospector sits and eats close to a soldier at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Gold prospectors gather with their bags of rock and earth at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A prospector searches for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Gold prospectors are seen at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors quarrel as they search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Prospectors search for gold at a gold mine near the village of Gamina, in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

