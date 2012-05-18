Jackie Chan punches out
Director Jackie Chan attends a photocall for the film "Chinese Zodiac" during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Jackie Chan attends a photocall for the film "Chinese Zodiac" during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Jackie Chan waves to spectators standing on the Croisette as he attends a photocall for the film "Chinese Zodiac" during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Director Jackie Chan waves to spectators standing on the Croisette as he attends a photocall for the film "Chinese Zodiac" during the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The tail wing of an Embraer Legacy 650 business jet belonging to Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is pictured at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
The tail wing of an Embraer Legacy 650 business jet belonging to Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is pictured at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan stands in front of the new Embraer Legacy 650 executive jet he purchased, during a delivery ceremony with Embraer executives in Sao Jose dos Campos, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan stands in front of the new Embraer Legacy 650 executive jet he purchased, during a delivery ceremony with Embraer executives in Sao Jose dos Campos, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Japanese actresses Makiko Esumi (L), Shoko Nakagawa and Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (C) wave to the crowd during the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japanese actresses Makiko Esumi (L), Shoko Nakagawa and Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (C) wave to the crowd during the 24th Tokyo International Film Festival in Tokyo October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Hong Kong producer Lam Ka Tung hugs actor Jackie Chan after Lam won the Best Film award for " Gallants" during the 30th Hong Kong Film Awards Presentation Ceremony April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong producer Lam Ka Tung hugs actor Jackie Chan after Lam won the Best Film award for " Gallants" during the 30th Hong Kong Film Awards Presentation Ceremony April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan sings in front of the Chinese characters for "Japan" during the "Artistes 311 Love Beyond Borders" charity show to raise funds for Japan's earthquake and tsunami victims, in Hong Kong April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip...more
Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan sings in front of the Chinese characters for "Japan" during the "Artistes 311 Love Beyond Borders" charity show to raise funds for Japan's earthquake and tsunami victims, in Hong Kong April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong celebrities Jackie Chan (L), Andy Lau (C) and Alan Tam (R) are projected on a screen as they sing along with other artistes during the "Artistes 311 Love Beyond Borders" charity show to raise funds for Japan earthquake victims in Hong Kong...more
Hong Kong celebrities Jackie Chan (L), Andy Lau (C) and Alan Tam (R) are projected on a screen as they sing along with other artistes during the "Artistes 311 Love Beyond Borders" charity show to raise funds for Japan earthquake victims in Hong Kong April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Jackie Chan arrives for the state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for President of China Hu Jintao at the White House in Washington, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jackie Chan arrives for the state dinner hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for President of China Hu Jintao at the White House in Washington, January 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Cast member Jackie Chan (R) runs on the red carpet at the Japanese premiere of "The Karate Kid" in Tokyo August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cast member Jackie Chan (R) runs on the red carpet at the Japanese premiere of "The Karate Kid" in Tokyo August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chinese actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference for the film "The Karate Kid" in Tokyo August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Chinese actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference for the film "The Karate Kid" in Tokyo August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Actors Jackie Chan (R) and Jaden Smith pose for pictures to promote their movie "Karate Kid" in Berlin, July 19, 2010. In background is the Reichstag. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actors Jackie Chan (R) and Jaden Smith pose for pictures to promote their movie "Karate Kid" in Berlin, July 19, 2010. In background is the Reichstag. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actor Jackie Chan poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Da Bing Xiao Jiang" (Little Big Soldier) at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Actor Jackie Chan poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Da Bing Xiao Jiang" (Little Big Soldier) at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Actor Jackie Chan speaks during a news conference to promote the movie "Da Bing Xiao Jiang" (Little Big Soldier) at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Actor Jackie Chan speaks during a news conference to promote the movie "Da Bing Xiao Jiang" (Little Big Soldier) at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
Actor Jackie Chan (L) and WidAid President Steve Trent attend a news conference for the launch of WildAid's public conservation campaign to save tiger in Beijing February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actor Jackie Chan (L) and WidAid President Steve Trent attend a news conference for the launch of WildAid's public conservation campaign to save tiger in Beijing February 5, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actor Jackie Chan poses for a portrait during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jackie Chan poses for a portrait during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jackie Chan photographs himself in a mirror during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jackie Chan photographs himself in a mirror during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jackie Chan poses for a portrait during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jackie Chan poses for a portrait during a press day for his upcoming movie "The Spy Next Door" at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles January 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan arrives at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan arrives at the 2010 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (R) greets students during his visit to the Mercy Centre in Bangkok November 9, 2009. Chan is on a mission to promote peace as part of the third ASEAN event series of "Bridges - Dialogues Towards a Culture of Peace",...more
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan (R) greets students during his visit to the Mercy Centre in Bangkok November 9, 2009. Chan is on a mission to promote peace as part of the third ASEAN event series of "Bridges - Dialogues Towards a Culture of Peace", facilitated by the International Peace Foundation. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses between actors Liu Fengchao (L) and Wang Wenje (R) who perform a martial arts demonstration as they arrive for the screening of the film "Le Silence de Lorna" at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent...more
Actor Jackie Chan (C) poses between actors Liu Fengchao (L) and Wang Wenje (R) who perform a martial arts demonstration as they arrive for the screening of the film "Le Silence de Lorna" at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan poses with a horse during the filming of an advertisement for the Hong Kong Tourism Board to promote the Olympic equestrian event to be held in Hong Kong February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan poses with a horse during the filming of an advertisement for the Hong Kong Tourism Board to promote the Olympic equestrian event to be held in Hong Kong February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Actor Jackie Chan (C) performs during a show celebrating the arrival of the new year in Beijing January 1, 2008. The show celebrated the arrival of the new year and Beijing's hosting of the 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Actor Jackie Chan (C) performs during a show celebrating the arrival of the new year in Beijing January 1, 2008. The show celebrated the arrival of the new year and Beijing's hosting of the 2008 Olympic Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Cast member Jackie Chan greets fans as he arrives at the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 30, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jackie Chan greets fans as he arrives at the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 30, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Tucker (L) and Jackie Chan pose at the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 30, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Chris Tucker (L) and Jackie Chan pose at the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" at the Mann's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 30, 2007. The movie opens in the U.S. August 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hong Kong martial arts and action movie star Jackie Chan (C) poses with Madagascar's rugby sevens team members in Hong Kong March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Hong Kong martial arts and action movie star Jackie Chan (C) poses with Madagascar's rugby sevens team members in Hong Kong March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Paul Yeung
Actor Jackie Chan gestures during the news conference for "The Myth" at the 30th International Film Festival in Toronto, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Actor Jackie Chan gestures during the news conference for "The Myth" at the 30th International Film Festival in Toronto, September 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference to promote his new film "The Myth" in Singapore September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan smiles during a news conference to promote his new film "The Myth" in Singapore September 11, 2005. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Hong Kong film star Jackie Chan (C) is surrounded by Cambodian school children upon his arrival at the School Mine Risk Education Project in Pailin, 370km (230 miles) northwest of Phnom Penh and a former stronghold of the late 1970s genocidal Khmer...more
Hong Kong film star Jackie Chan (C) is surrounded by Cambodian school children upon his arrival at the School Mine Risk Education Project in Pailin, 370km (230 miles) northwest of Phnom Penh and a former stronghold of the late 1970s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime, in Cambodia April 21, 2005. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan (L) demonstrates kickboxing during a news conference in Hong Kong March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan (L) demonstrates kickboxing during a news conference in Hong Kong March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan speaks during a news conference in Hong Kong March 15, 2005. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan waves to the crowd as he carries an Athens 2004 Olympic torch in Thessaloniki, while participating in a torch relay in northern Greece July 23, 2004. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan waves to the crowd as he carries an Athens 2004 Olympic torch in Thessaloniki, while participating in a torch relay in northern Greece July 23, 2004. REUTERS/Grigoris Siamidis
Actors Owen Wilson (L) and Jackie Chan arrive for the premiere of their new action comedy film "Shanghai Knights" February 3, 2003 in Hollywood under the theatre marquee. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actors Owen Wilson (L) and Jackie Chan arrive for the premiere of their new action comedy film "Shanghai Knights" February 3, 2003 in Hollywood under the theatre marquee. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Action film star Jackie Chan lays his face on his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, October 4, 2002 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Action film star Jackie Chan lays his face on his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, October 4, 2002 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Next Slideshows
Donna Summer: 1948 - 2012
The Queen of Disco passes away at the age of 63.
Cannes Film Festival
Snapshots from the Cannes Film Festival.
Most powerful celebrities
The most powerful celebrities in the world, as ranked by Forbes.
Celebrity style: Rihanna
A look at the fashion and style of singer Rihanna.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.