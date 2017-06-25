Jagannath Rath Yatra
Hindu devotees take pictures of the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath as other devotees pull the chariot, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they touch a holy rope tied to a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017....more
Hindu devotees display their muscles during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
