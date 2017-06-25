Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 25, 2017 | 10:55pm IST

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Hindu devotees take pictures of the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath as other devotees pull the chariot, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees take pictures of the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath as other devotees pull the chariot, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees take pictures of the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath as other devotees pull the chariot, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they touch a holy rope tied to a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees lie on a road as they touch a holy rope tied to a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees lie on a road as they touch a holy rope tied to a "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, to seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A Hindu devotee shows his painted back with a message stating "GST (Global Service Tax) - A new boon or a lasting burden?" ahead of the rollout of the new tax in India, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees display their muscles during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees display their muscles during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees display their muscles during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017.

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
